- Prosecutors will begin delivering their opening statements in the murder trial for Granville Ritchie, who is accused of killing a young girl.

Officials said he raped and murdered 9-year-old Felicia Williams five years ago. Detectives said he dumped the girl's body in a waterway off the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Ritchie faces the death penalty if convicted.

A jury was seated Thursday. Nine women and six men were chosen after four days of questioning.

