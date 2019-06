- Hillsborough County deputies are searching for the person who stole over $6,000 worth of fireworks.

Around 3 a.m. Thursday, the unknown person entered the TNT fireworks tent located in the 8000 block of West Hillsborough Avenue and removed fireworks. Officials said a witness who operates a fireworks stand across the street saw the burglary.

Officials said the suspect fled in a dark sedan – possibly a Buick – eastbound on West Hillsborough Avenue. The owner reported a loss of $6,318 in fireworks.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.



