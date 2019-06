- A fisherman spotted a pair of large whale sharks swimming off the coast of St. Pete on Saturday.

Robert Stewart said he was fishing aboard Flatliner Adventures when they came across two whale sharks about 30 miles west of Pass-a-Grille Beach.

Stewart said the sharks, which he estimated to be about 30 feet long, were swimming in 80 feet of water. He captured video of the pair swimming on his GoPro camera.

The video showed one of the whale sharks swimming ahead of the boat before Stewart put the camera underwater to show the second one swim past the vessel.

Continue reading below