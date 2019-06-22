< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414244054" class="mod-wrapper Pair of whale sharks spotted off the coast of St. Pete   22 2019 11:36PM By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 22 2019 11:28PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 22 2019 11:36PM EDT
Updated Jun 22 2019 11:41PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-414244054").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-414244054").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-414244054" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414244054-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414244054-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/vlcsnap-2019-06-22-23h13m27s148_1561260406246_7433710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414244054-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Courtesy: Rob Stewart </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/vlcsnap-2019-06-22-23h13m27s148_1561260406246_7433710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414244054-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-06-22-23h13m27s148_1561260406246.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/vlcsnap-2019-06-22-23h12m59s988_1561260406103_7433709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-414244054-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="vlcsnap-2019-06-22-23h12m59s988_1561260406103.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-414244054-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/vlcsnap-2019-06-22-23h13m27s148_1561260406246_7433710_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Rob Stewart" title="vlcsnap-2019-06-22-23h13m27s148_1561260406246.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy: Rob Stewart</p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img wrapper-gallery-thumbs owl-theme"> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/vlcsnap-2019-06-22-23h13m27s148_1561260406246_7433710_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Rob Stewart" title="vlcsnap-2019-06-22-23h13m27s148_1561260406246.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo crop-photo" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/vlcsnap-2019-06-22-23h12m59s988_1561260406103_7433709_ver1.0_160_90.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Rob Stewart" title="vlcsnap-2019-06-22-23h12m59s988_1561260406103.jpg"/> </figure> </div> </div> <script>$(function(){var c;var d=0;var a=100;function b(){if($(".owl-next").length>0){clearTimeout(c);$(".owl-prev").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-next").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}});$(".owl-item .crop-photo").click(function(){d++;if(d==a){storyPhotosVP();fox.ads.refreshAds(fox.ads.responsiveRefresh,"click refresh");d=0}})}else{c=setTimeout(function(){b()},1000)}}b()});</script> <div data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/pair-of-whale-sharks-spotted-off-the-coast-of-st-pete" data-title="Pair of whale sharks spotted off St. Pete" class="addthis_toolbox" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/pair-of-whale-sharks-spotted-off-the-coast-of-st-pete" addthis:title="Pair of whale sharks spotted off St. Pete" > <a class="share-this addthis_button_compact"><i class="fa fa-share-alt"></i></a> </div> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">function storyPhotosVP(){var c=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(c){var a="/virtual/news/local-news/pair-of-whale-sharks-spotted-off-the-coast-of-st-pete";var b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2013\x20News\x20staff\x20"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-414244054" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A fisherman spotted a pair of large whale sharks swimming off the coast of St. Pete on Saturday.</p><p>Robert Stewart said he was fishing aboard Flatliner Adventures when they came across two whale sharks about 30 miles west of Pass-a-Grille Beach.</p><p>Stewart said the sharks, which he estimated to be about 30 feet long, were swimming in 80 feet of water. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down eastbound Gandy Blvd in Tampa</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 10:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 10:19PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Tampa police are investigating after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Gandy Blvd Saturday night.</p><p>Investigators said the single-vehicle accident happened in the eastbound lanes, which were completely shut down due to the investigation.</p><p>Traffic is being re-routed through the neighboring community while officers investigate.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fishermen-spot-whale-shark-off-clearwater-beach" title="Fishermen spot whale shark off Clearwater Beach" data-articleId="414233987" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Whale_shark_off_Clearwater_Beach_0_7433374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Whale_shark_off_Clearwater_Beach_0_7433374_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Whale_shark_off_Clearwater_Beach_0_7433374_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Whale_shark_off_Clearwater_Beach_0_7433374_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Whale_shark_off_Clearwater_Beach_0_7433374_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Chris Carelas captured video as a whale shark swam by his fishing boat off Clearwater Beach on Saturday." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fishermen spot whale shark off Clearwater Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 10:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 10:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A group of fishermen got quite a sight during their morning fishing trip as a massive whale shark swam next to their boat.</p><p>Chris Carelas said he and his co-workers went out for a day of fishing about 30 to 40 miles off the coast of Clearwater Beach.</p><p>He managed to capture video as the large whale shark swam by their boat around 10 a.m.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/track-events-at-usf-kick-off-2019-warrior-games" title="Track events at USF kick off 2019 Warrior Games" data-articleId="414227198" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Athletes_compete_in_Warrior_Games_track__6_7433462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Athletes_compete_in_Warrior_Games_track__6_7433462_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Athletes_compete_in_Warrior_Games_track__6_7433462_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Athletes_compete_in_Warrior_Games_track__6_7433462_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Athletes_compete_in_Warrior_Games_track__6_7433462_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Athletes of all abilities ran and rolled across the finish line in both standing and wheelchair races. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Track events at USF kick off 2019 Warrior Games</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Mariah Harrison, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 08:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 22 2019 09:16PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The 2019 Warrior Games kicked off in Tampa this weekend with track events at the University of South Florida.</p><p>Athletes of all abilities ran and rolled across the finish line in both standing and wheelchair races. </p><p>"Seeing the courage and perseverance they show everyday is inspiring," said retired First Sergeant Jarrid Collins. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var href="/news/local-news/pair-of-whale-sharks-spotted-off-the-coast-of-st-pete"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/vlcsnap-2019-06-22-23h13m27s148_1561260406246_7433710_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Rob Stewart" title="vlcsnap-2019-06-22-23h13m27s148_1561260406246.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pair of whale sharks spotted off the coast of St. Pete</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fishermen-spot-whale-shark-off-clearwater-beach"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/chris%20carelas%20whale%20shark_1561255864045.jpg_7433602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Chris Carelas" title="chris carelas whale shark_1561255864045.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Fishermen spot whale shark off Clearwater Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/track-events-at-usf-kick-off-2019-warrior-games"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Athletes_compete_in_Warrior_Games_track__1_7433464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Athletes_compete_in_Warrior_Games_track__1_20190623011212"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Track events at USF kick off 2019 Warrior Games</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a Featured Videos b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var g=0;c.each(d,function(i,j){var h=j.getAttribute("id");if(h&&h!=null&&h!="null"){if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){j.setAttribute("id",h+"_"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"])}}else{j.setAttribute("id","taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails_"+g+"_"+scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);g++}});f.attr("id","common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"+window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]);c("#taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails").append(f.html());if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"]>=1){}}});c(window).trigger("reset_sticky_elements")}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <script>(function(b,a){b(document).ready(function(){window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"].apply(this)})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <div class="hide-for-medium-down" id="taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"></div> <div style="display:none;"id="common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails"><script type="text/javascript">window._taboola=window._taboola||[];_taboola.push({mode:"organic-thumbnails-rr2",container:"taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails",placement:"Article - RR Thumbnails - New",target_type:"mix"});</script></div> <div style="display:none;"id="mobile_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="desktop_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> <div style="display:none;"id="tablet_common_taboola-right-rail-storypage-thumbnails">false</div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_4098_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_4098"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" Most Recent https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Bombing-Range_1561258440048_7433392_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Bombing-Range_1561258440048_7433392_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Bombing-Range_1561258440048_7433392_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;US&#x20;Customs&#x20;and&#x20;Border&#x20;Protection&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Border Patrol rescues 17 migrants lost on military bombing range in Arizona</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fatal-motorcycle-crash-shuts-down-eastbound-gandy-blvd" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84087_HILLSBOROUGH_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591366766_53057_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down eastbound Gandy Blvd in Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/fishermen-spot-whale-shark-off-clearwater-beach" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/chris%20carelas%20whale%20shark_1561255864045.jpg_7433602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/chris%20carelas%20whale%20shark_1561255864045.jpg_7433602_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/chris%20carelas%20whale%20shark_1561255864045.jpg_7433602_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/chris%20carelas%20whale%20shark_1561255864045.jpg_7433602_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/chris%20carelas%20whale%20shark_1561255864045.jpg_7433602_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Chris&#x20;Carelas" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fishermen spot whale shark off Clearwater Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/oregon-store-employees-dig-through-trash-to-help-find-winning-1-200-lottery-ticket" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/oregon%20lottery%20dumpster_1561253954779.jpg_7433495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/oregon%20lottery%20dumpster_1561253954779.jpg_7433495_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/oregon%20lottery%20dumpster_1561253954779.jpg_7433495_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/oregon%20lottery%20dumpster_1561253954779.jpg_7433495_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/oregon%20lottery%20dumpster_1561253954779.jpg_7433495_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Oregon&#x20;Lottery&#x2f;KPTV&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Oregon store employees dig through trash to help find winning $1,200 lottery ticket</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/track-events-at-usf-kick-off-2019-warrior-games" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Athletes_compete_in_Warrior_Games_track__1_7433464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Athletes_compete_in_Warrior_Games_track__1_7433464_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Athletes_compete_in_Warrior_Games_track__1_7433464_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Athletes_compete_in_Warrior_Games_track__1_7433464_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/22/Athletes_compete_in_Warrior_Games_track__1_7433464_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Track events at USF kick off 2019 Warrior Games</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div 