<!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <article> <section id="story430923684" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430923684" data-article-version="1.0">Palm Harbor firefighter requested 'professional courtesy,' arrested for DUI</h1> </header> fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Palm Harbor firefighter requested 'professional courtesy,' arrested for DUI&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/palm-harbor-firefighter-requested-professional-courtesy-arrested-for-dui" data-title="Palm Harbor firefighter requested 'professional courtesy,' arrested for DUI" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/palm-harbor-firefighter-requested-professional-courtesy-arrested-for-dui" addthis:title="Palm Harbor firefighter requested 'professional courtesy,' arrested for DUI"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430923684.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430923684");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-430923684-430925473"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/THOMAS%20WALKER_1569949306810.jpg_7682737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/THOMAS%20WALKER_1569949306810.jpg_7682737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/THOMAS%20WALKER_1569949306810.jpg_7682737_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/THOMAS%20WALKER_1569949306810.jpg_7682737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/THOMAS%20WALKER_1569949306810.jpg_7682737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-430923684-430925473" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/THOMAS%20WALKER_1569949306810.jpg_7682737_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/THOMAS%20WALKER_1569949306810.jpg_7682737_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/palm-harbor-firefighter-requested-professional-courtesy-arrested-for-dui">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 12:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 01:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-430923684").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-430923684").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-430923684" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PALM HARBOR, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A Palm Harbor firefighter is accused of being intoxicated while driving, and nearly colliding into other vehicles.</p><p>Just after 9 p.m. Sunday, Pinellas County dispatchers received at least three 911 calls about a driver of a Dodge Ram truck swerving in the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 North between State Road 580 and Curlew Road. The callers also said the driver nearly struck a median, and other vehicles.</p><p>Those callers the Dodge truck’s tag, with one caller saying they though the driver was falling asleep at the wheel, deputies said. However, when they responded to the area, they couldn’t find the truck.</p><p>They looked up the tag number and responded to the home address of the listed registered owner in Palm Harbor. There, they found a Dodge Ram truck parked at the home.</p><p>Pinellas County deputies said they found 29-year-old Thomas Walker sitting in the driver’s seat with the engine running. There was no one else inside the truck, they said. </p> <div id='continue-text-430923684' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-430923684' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430923684' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430923684', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430923684'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>Officials said he showed signs of impairment. <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/two-found-dead-in-new-port-richey-home" title="Two found dead in New Port Richey home" data-articleId="430921448" > <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Two found dead in New Port Richey home</h4> </div> data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Pasco_deputies_investigate_bodies_found__0_7683198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Pasco_deputies_investigate_bodies_found__0_7683198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Pasco_deputies_investigate_bodies_found__0_7683198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Pasco_deputies_investigate_bodies_found__0_7683198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Pasco_deputies_investigate_bodies_found__0_7683198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A man and woman were found dead in a Pasco County home this morning, but deputies say there is no threat to the public." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Two found dead in New Port Richey home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 12:20PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 06:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A man and woman were found dead in a Pasco County home this morning, but deputies say there is no threat to the public.</p><p>According to the sheriff's office, the scene is at a home along Black Fox Drive in New Port Richey. That's in the Park Lake Estates neighborhood just east of State Road 54 and Rowan Road.</p><p>The identities of the man and woman were not immediately released, and no other details were available.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/5-month-old-boy-dies-after-palm-harbor-mom-was-arrested-for-child-abuse" title="5-month-old boy dies after Palm Harbor mom was arrested for child abuse" data-articleId="430919927" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/burgandie%20marquez%20pinellas_1569781831507.jpg_7680167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/burgandie%20marquez%20pinellas_1569781831507.jpg_7680167_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/burgandie%20marquez%20pinellas_1569781831507.jpg_7680167_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/burgandie%20marquez%20pinellas_1569781831507.jpg_7680167_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/29/burgandie%20marquez%20pinellas_1569781831507.jpg_7680167_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Burgandie&nbsp;Marquez (Pinellas County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>5-month-old boy dies after Palm Harbor mom was arrested for child abuse</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 12:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A 5-month-old boy passed away a few days after his mother was arrested for abusing him, deputies said. </p><p>Pinellas County detectives said 30-year-old Burgandie Marquez told them she became enraged during a phone call with the baby's father on Thursday, and jerked the child up from the ground twice, causing the infant's head to snap backward. Detectives said this ultimately resulted in severe brain bleeding.</p><p>According to the agency, she placed the baby underneath her arm and ran up and down the stairs inside her Palm Harbor home. The movement allowed the infant's head to bounce up and down without support, detectives said.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tampa-police-target-pedestrians-bicyclists-in-safety-campaign" title="Tampa police target pedestrians, bicyclists in safety campaign" data-articleId="430887796" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/V-BICYCLE%20SAFETY%205A_WTVT0aa7_146.mxf.00_00_13_57.Still001_1569923263316.jpg_7682098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/V-BICYCLE%20SAFETY%205A_WTVT0aa7_146.mxf.00_00_13_57.Still001_1569923263316.jpg_7682098_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/V-BICYCLE%20SAFETY%205A_WTVT0aa7_146.mxf.00_00_13_57.Still001_1569923263316.jpg_7682098_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/V-BICYCLE%20SAFETY%205A_WTVT0aa7_146.mxf.00_00_13_57.Still001_1569923263316.jpg_7682098_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/V-BICYCLE%20SAFETY%205A_WTVT0aa7_146.mxf.00_00_13_57.Still001_1569923263316.jpg_7682098_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa police target pedestrians, bicyclists in safety campaign</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kellie Cowan, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 01 2019 05:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Speed demons beware, Tampa police are focusing on a speed reduction campaign through the rest of 2019. </p><p>Their goal is to tamp down on dangerous behaviors along three of Tampa’s most dangerous roadways: Fowler Avenue, Hillsborough Avenue and Busch Boulevard. </p><p>Officials said dangerous behavior along those roadways is leading to a disproportionate number of traffic fatalities in the city. id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/random-acts-of-flowers-bring-smiles-to-bay-area-patients" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/WR-RANDOM%20ACTS%20OF%20FLOWERS_WTVT0e5e_146.mxf.00_01_23_10.Still001_1569968182243.jpg_7683333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/WR-RANDOM%20ACTS%20OF%20FLOWERS_WTVT0e5e_146.mxf.00_01_23_10.Still001_1569968182243.jpg_7683333_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/WR-RANDOM%20ACTS%20OF%20FLOWERS_WTVT0e5e_146.mxf.00_01_23_10.Still001_1569968182243.jpg_7683333_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/WR-RANDOM%20ACTS%20OF%20FLOWERS_WTVT0e5e_146.mxf.00_01_23_10.Still001_1569968182243.jpg_7683333_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/WR-RANDOM%20ACTS%20OF%20FLOWERS_WTVT0e5e_146.mxf.00_01_23_10.Still001_1569968182243.jpg_7683333_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Random Acts of Flowers bring smiles to Bay Area patients</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lightning/lightning-hit-the-water-for-fourth-annual-coop-s-catch-for-kids-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_3_7683206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_3_7683206_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_3_7683206_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_3_7683206_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Lightning_trade_sticks_for_rods_and_reel_3_7683206_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Lightning hit the water for fourth annual "Coop's Catch for Kids"</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/parents-in-pick-up-line-can-be-ticketed-for-holding-mobile-phone" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hands_free_phone_law_starts_Oct__1_0_7591664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hands_free_phone_law_starts_Oct__1_0_7591664_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hands_free_phone_law_starts_Oct__1_0_7591664_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hands_free_phone_law_starts_Oct__1_0_7591664_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/13/Hands_free_phone_law_starts_Oct__1_0_7591664_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Parents in pick-up line can be ticketed for holding mobile phone</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/trump-dares-congress-brandishing-deep-red-2016-election-map-try-to-impeach-this" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/TRUMP%209.30%20GETTY_1569950396163.jpg_7682745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/TRUMP%209.30%20GETTY_1569950396163.jpg_7682745_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/TRUMP%209.30%20GETTY_1569950396163.jpg_7682745_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/TRUMP%209.30%20GETTY_1569950396163.jpg_7682745_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/10/01/TRUMP%209.30%20GETTY_1569950396163.jpg_7682745_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="U&#x2e;S&#x2e;&#x20;President&#x20;Donald&#x20;Trump&#x20;delivers&#x20;remarks&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;ceremonial&#x20;swearing&#x20;in&#x20;of&#x20;Labor&#x20;Secretary&#x20;Eugene&#x20;Scalia&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Oval&#x20;Office&#x20;at&#x20;the&#x20;White&#x20;House&#x20;September&#x20;30&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Washington&#x2c;&#x20;DC&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Chip&#x20;Somodevilla&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Trump dares Congress, brandishing deep-red 2016 election map: 'Try to impeach this'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/united-speed-world-to-benefit-shriners-hospital" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Charley_s_World__United_Speed_World_2_7682827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Charley_s_World__United_Speed_World_2_7682827_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Charley_s_World__United_Speed_World_2_7682827_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Charley_s_World__United_Speed_World_2_7682827_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/01/Charley_s_World__United_Speed_World_2_7682827_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>United Speed World to benefit Shriners Hospital</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> 