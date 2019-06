- Para-Commandos dropped from the sky onto Bayshore Boulevard Sunday morning. The stunt marked the official start to Day Three of the Warrior Games in Tampa.

Cyclists lined up to start trials, but before take off, parachute jumpers with the US Special Operations Command dropped in to get things started.

"We were about a mile up, and we free fall about a 1,000 feet going about 120 mph," said Master Sergeant Steven "Red" Smith. "Feeling the effects of gravity, and we landed right here on Bayshore."

The athletes on the ground weren't going quite as fast.

The adaptive events bring together service members, past and present, with a range of injuries and abilities.

They say it's a chance for them to show others how to persevere through even the darkest of times.

"It means the world to me. Being able to overcome and adapt to injuries and wounds," said Joshua Stevens with the Air Force team. "I want my children to be able to know that no matter what happens in life, no matter what happens to you there's challenges trials and struggles that we go through throughout life but we find a way to adapt and overcome and persevere."