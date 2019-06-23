< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_gsfrZHch5IE6"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-BREAKING_NEWS_ALERTS-WTVT-HOME_1.0"> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_2360_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_2360"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Para-Commandos drop from the sky for day 3 of Warrior Games fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Para-Commandos drop from the sky for day 3 of Warrior Games&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/para-commandos-drop-from-the-sky-for-day-3-of-warrior-games" data-title="Para-Commandos drop from the sky for day 3 of Warrior Games" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/para-commandos-drop-from-the-sky-for-day-3-of-warrior-games" addthis:title="Para-Commandos drop from the sky for day 3 of Warrior Games"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414327295.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li 23 2019 08:07PM By Mariah Harrison, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 23 2019 07:57PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 23 2019 08:07PM EDT
Updated Jun 23 2019 08:08PM EDT style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Para-Commandos dropped from the sky onto Bayshore Boulevard Sunday morning. The stunt marked the official start to Day Three of the Warrior Games in Tampa.</p><p>Cyclists lined up to start trials, but before take off, parachute jumpers with the US Special Operations Command dropped in to get things started. </p><p>"We were about a mile up, and we free fall about a 1,000 feet going about 120 mph," said Master Sergeant Steven "Red" Smith. Being able to overcome and adapt to injuries and wounds," said Joshua Stevens with the Air Force team. 