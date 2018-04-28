Pasco Co. Deputies look for serial CVS thieves

By: FOX

Posted: Apr 28 2018 03:27PM EDT

Video Posted: Apr 28 2018 03:20PM EDT

PASCO COUNTY (FOX 13) - Pasco County Deputies are looking for some serial pharmacy-thieves.

Investigators say the women have hit the CVS on State Road 54 at least three times.

So far, deputies say they've taken more than $500 worth of cold medicine and medical products.

If you have any information about who the women are, call the Pasco Sheriff's Office Crime Tips Line at (800) 706-2488. Give the operator the reference case numbers: 18011768, 18011763 and 18011766.

