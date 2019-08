- In anticipation for Hurricane Dorian possible landfall in Florida, officials in Pasco County officials plan to clear several storm water ways currently blocked by vegetation and debris.

The work starts 8 a.m. Thursday, dive teams, crews on ATVs, boats and some equipped with chainsaw with be busy cutting down and pulling out overgrown vegetation that is blocking water from flowing the way it should. They will be unblocking drainage ditches, also.

Teams from the Pasco County Sheriff's Office and Pasco County Public Works will be efforting the clean-up.

As of Thursday morning, Dorian is most projected to make landfall somewhere along Florida's east coast on Labor day as a strong hurricane.

Continue reading below