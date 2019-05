- A postcard mailed to a Pasco County inmate was sprayed with meth, deputies said.

Pasco County deputies said they arrested 34-year-old Ronald Smith. He was already in jail for a past charge of violating probation. Investigators said jail staff received information he was in possession of the postcard, laced with meth.

When they made contact with him, officials said he was found chewing on the postcard. Smith initially denied anyone mailed it to him but later admitted it was addressed to him, but denied ownership of it, deputies said.

According to his arrest affidavit, Smith stated another inmate asked if an individual -- who was not named in the report -- can mail Smith a postcard with "speed” on it. He agreed in exchange for half of the postcard and the inmate will have the other half. That individual mailed it to the county jail, officials said.

A lab test by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found the postcard tested positive for meth. Smith was arrested for bringing contraband into the county jail and possession of meth.



