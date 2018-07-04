Pasco County K9 tracks suspect who was 'virtually unseen' in bushes

- A suspect who was hiding from Pasco County deputies couldn’t hide from one of the agency’s K9s.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office shared body camera video showing K9 JR tracking a suspect who fled from a stolen vehicle. The agency wrote on its Facebook page that the body camera video “shows the end of the track, including the suspect being located hiding in the bushes, virtually unseen.” The suspect was taken into custody near the intersection of Ridge Road and Leo Kidd Avenue.

When JR confronted the suspect, deputies said the suspect quickly surrendered. His partner, Deputy Christopher Stone, is overheard in the camera video telling JR, “good boy.”

“The nose knows,” the agency said. The suspect has not been identified.

