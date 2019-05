- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office hopes someone recognizes a driver who allegedly made inappropriate comments to two girls walking to school.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Ironware Dr. and Pleasure Dr. in Holiday, Florida. Video from a nearby surveillance camera shows a newer model, four-door silver sedan drive up behind two girls and then slow down.

The car's window appears to be down. The sheriff's office says the male driver asked the girls if they would perform sexual acts on him.

The video shows the vehicle drive away and the girls continue walking.

Deputies said the car turned east onto Darlington Road as the girls' bus began to approach the intersection.

The suspect was described as being a white male, 25-35 years old, with a brown goatee.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Pasco Sheriff's Crime Tips Line 1-800-706-2488.