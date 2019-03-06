< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpasco-deputy-sings-incredible-version-of-piano-man- width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="393316691" data-article-version="1.0">Pasco deputy sings incredible version of 'Piano Man'</h1> 06 2019 02:36PM Posted Mar 06 2019 02:44PM EST NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (FOX 13) - A Pasco County deputy has some incredible musical talent!

Deputy Henry Echevarria was captured on video during a Pasco County Sheriff's Office Tweetalong singing own version of Billy Joel's 'Piano Man' and playing the harmonica.

The sheriff's office Tweetalong is where the deputies Tweet photos and videos to connect with citizens via social media, while also taking time to answer questions.

The video posted on Facebook has been viewed thousands of times. 