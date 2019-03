- A Pasco County deputy has some incredible musical talent!

Deputy Henry Echevarria was captured on video during a Pasco County Sheriff's Office Tweetalong singing own version of Billy Joel's 'Piano Man' and playing the harmonica.

The sheriff's office Tweetalong is where the deputies Tweet photos and videos to connect with citizens via social media, while also taking time to answer questions.

The video posted on Facebook has been viewed thousands of times.

Watch the full video below: