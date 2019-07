- A 77-year-old man was traveling in his motorized wheelchair when he was hit and killed by a hit-and-run driver, according to Pasco County deputies.

The deadly hit-and-run crash occurred on Moog Road at Pinehurst Drive in Holiday. Deputies said a red or magenta minivan is the suspect vehicle, and the driver was last seen fleeing west on Moog Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the victim was heading southbound in a crosswalk along the east side of the intersection of Pinehurst Drive. The suspect vehicle entered the intersection and collided with the pedestrian.

The victim died at the scene. The suspect vehicle may have damage along the front end of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800.



