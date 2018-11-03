Pasco residents clean up mess left by Friday storms

- Residents across the Bay Area are cleaning up after four tornadoes touched down Friday, damaging homes and cars, and leaving thousands without power.

In one New Port Richey neighborhood, a large oak tree fell across several houses, leaving behind a large hole in the roof of one home.

Jeff Langheld's bedroom is now covered in debris and insulation after a large oak tree fell on his roof, piercing six holes in his ceiling.

“I was shocked," Langheld said. "It’s going to be a lot of work. It’s gonna be weeks, but everyone has been super helpful and cooperative in the neighborhood.”

Homes near the 9700 block of Nicklaus Drive were among some of the neighborhoods hardest hit.

Massive trees could be seen stripped of their branches. One homes garage door was dented in from flying debris.

The Skantzakis family’s backyard was filled with metal debris part of a carport from a nearby apartment complex.

“I couldn’t believe my eyes," Kally Skantzakis said. "Literally, I thought it was a war zone. I was really, I was devastated when I saw everything.”

Part of their wooden fence is now completely gone. Strong winds also twisted and bent the guttering around their home.

"There's a lot of damage," Skantzakis said. "Now, we’re just waiting for the insurance adjuster to come in.”

Meanwhile, the clean-up is continuing outside Langheld's home. Saturday night will be the night he's staying in his home since the storm.

“We are going to tarp the roof to seal up the holes," Langheld said. "And we’ll go from there.”

As of Saturday night, residents were unsure how much it would cost to fully repair their homes.