Pasco schools begins Cypress Creek rezoning 07 2019 11:33PM By Briona Arradondo, FOX 13 News
Posted Oct 07 2019 10:43PM EDT
Video Posted Oct 07 2019 11:33PM EDT
Updated Oct 07 2019 11:33PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-431601692").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-431601692").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-431601692" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-431601692-431605130"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Parents_uncertain_about_Pasco_schools_re_1_7690448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Parents_uncertain_about_Pasco_schools_re_1_7690448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Parents_uncertain_about_Pasco_schools_re_1_7690448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Parents_uncertain_about_Pasco_schools_re_1_7690448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Parents_uncertain_about_Pasco_schools_re_1_7690448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-431601692-431605130" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" LAND 'O' LAKES, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - More than a thousand students will attend a new school next year due to new boundaries being drawn by the Pasco County School District. </p><p>School administrators held a public workshop Monday night to explain rezoning, which will take effect in the 2020-2021 school year.</p><p>The goal is to address overcrowded classrooms.</p><p>“So that's tough because when we moved here there was no talk of rezoning or kids having to switch schools in middle and high school,” said parent Nicole Achter.</p><p>A plan had been in the works for a few years to build Cypress Creek Middle School, and then separate middle and high school students.</p> <div id='continue-text-431601692' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431601692' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431601692' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431601692', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431601692'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>“About three years ago we built a new high school. We couldn’t afford to build the new middle school at the same time, so we open this new high school as a middle-high school. At that time we redrew boundary lines,” said Chris Williams, the Pasco County School District director of planning. “We'll shift all the middle school students in that existing facility over to that new school. And now we have additional room to bring in more middle school and more high school students.”</p><p>Children who go to other schools will be moved to Cypress Creek, prompting concerns about keeping siblings together.</p><p>“I have two daughters who are currently going to Wiregrass. One's going to be a senior for the move, and one would be a junior. And we would like the junior to be able to go here still,” said parent Rich Crespot.</p><p>Other parents worry about classroom stability.</p><p>“I think that's the sentiment around a lot of people is they may be fine with their kids starting school cleanly in a natural break. But to move them midway is disruptive,” said parent Lynne Liberatore.</p><p>The school district said it will take parents’ concerns into account, but it must address its growing population.</p><p>“The priority here is to shift some students away from the very overcrowded John Law Middle and Wiregrass Ranch High Schools,” said Williams.</p><p>Pasco County officials said seniors will be grandfathered in and their siblings will be given priority. But some parents said the process is frustrating.</p><p>“I don't think there's any answers to get until you fill out the school choice application,” said Achter. “They're not looking at other options for boundaries. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-students-aim-to-change-law-on-state-english-language-exam" title="Hillsborough students aim to change law on state English language exam" data-articleId="431602489" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Students_advocate_for_ESL_classmates_0_7690458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Students_advocate_for_ESL_classmates_0_7690458_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Students_advocate_for_ESL_classmates_0_7690458_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Students_advocate_for_ESL_classmates_0_7690458_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Students_advocate_for_ESL_classmates_0_7690458_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When a group of Hillsborough County students noticed non-native English speaking classmates struggling to pass a state-required English language exam, they went looking for ways to level the playing field." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hillsborough students aim to change law on state English language exam</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Haley Hinds, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 10:53PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 11:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>When a group of Hillsborough County students noticed non-native English speaking classmates struggling to pass a state-required English language exam, they went looking for ways to level the playing field.</p><p>They've done their research and written a bill. Now they're headed to Tallahassee in hopes of changing the law.</p><p>As Armwood High School senior Maria Medina looks toward college, she can't help worry about a fellow classmate being left behind.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/vacant-foreclosures-haunt-bay-area-neighborhoods" title="Vacant foreclosures haunt Bay Area neighborhoods" data-articleId="431597724" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Property_zombies_haunt_neighborhoods_0_7690337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Property_zombies_haunt_neighborhoods_0_7690337_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Property_zombies_haunt_neighborhoods_0_7690337_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Property_zombies_haunt_neighborhoods_0_7690337_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Property_zombies_haunt_neighborhoods_0_7690337_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dark, abandoned, and vacant properties turn the American dream into a nightmare for neighborhoods across the Bay Area, and not just during the month of October." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Vacant foreclosures haunt Bay Area neighborhoods</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 10:09PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 10:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dark, abandoned, and vacant properties turn the American dream into a nightmare for neighborhoods across the Bay Area, and not just during the month of October.</p><p> Most of these real estate zombies are foreclosure homes left to decompose without owners.</p><p>In 2015, more than 3,000 homes still sat empty after the housing market crashed about five years prior. As the economy stabilized, many rose from the dead, lowering the number to around 350.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/motorcyclist-crashes-into-back-of-pasco-deputy-s-vehicle" title="Motorcyclist crashes into back of Pasco deputy's vehicle" data-articleId="431600117" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Deputy%20Accident%20Pasco%20Bryan%20_OP_3_CP_.MOV.00_00_04_03.Still001_1570501521236.jpg_7690412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Deputy%20Accident%20Pasco%20Bryan%20_OP_3_CP_.MOV.00_00_04_03.Still001_1570501521236.jpg_7690412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Deputy%20Accident%20Pasco%20Bryan%20_OP_3_CP_.MOV.00_00_04_03.Still001_1570501521236.jpg_7690412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Deputy%20Accident%20Pasco%20Bryan%20_OP_3_CP_.MOV.00_00_04_03.Still001_1570501521236.jpg_7690412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Deputy%20Accident%20Pasco%20Bryan%20_OP_3_CP_.MOV.00_00_04_03.Still001_1570501521236.jpg_7690412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Motorcyclist crashes into back of Pasco deputy's vehicle</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 10:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 07 2019 10:27PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Pasco County sheriff's deputy parked on the side of US 19 in Hudson to help with a minor accident when a motorcycle slammed into the back of his vehicle Monday night. </p><p>The first accident happened around 9 p.m. near Denton Street.</p><p>The motorcyclist was reportedly speeding when they hit the deputy's vehicle.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/hillsborough-students-aim-to-change-law-on-state-english-language-exam"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Students_advocate_for_ESL_classmates_1_7690459_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Students_advocate_for_ESL_classmates_1_20191008033446"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Hillsborough students aim to change law on state English language exam</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-schools-begins-cypress-creek-rezoning"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Parents_uncertain_about_Pasco_schools_re_1_7690448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Parents_uncertain_about_Pasco_schools_re_1_20191008033250"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Pasco schools begins Cypress Creek rezoning</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vacant-foreclosures-haunt-bay-area-neighborhoods"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Property_zombies_haunt_neighborhoods_1_7690338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Property_zombies_haunt_neighborhoods_1_20191008024811"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Vacant foreclosures haunt Bay Area neighborhoods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-surgeon-remembered-for-skill-compassion-wisdom"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Tampa_surgeon_dies_on_plane_crash_1_7690216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tampa_surgeon_dies_on_plane_crash_1_20191007222907"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa surgeon remembered for skill, compassion, wisdom</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-schools-begins-cypress-creek-rezoning" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Parents_uncertain_about_Pasco_schools_re_1_7690448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Parents_uncertain_about_Pasco_schools_re_1_7690448_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Parents_uncertain_about_Pasco_schools_re_1_7690448_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Parents_uncertain_about_Pasco_schools_re_1_7690448_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Parents_uncertain_about_Pasco_schools_re_1_7690448_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Pasco schools begins Cypress Creek rezoning</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/vacant-foreclosures-haunt-bay-area-neighborhoods" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Property_zombies_haunt_neighborhoods_1_7690338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Property_zombies_haunt_neighborhoods_1_7690338_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Property_zombies_haunt_neighborhoods_1_7690338_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Property_zombies_haunt_neighborhoods_1_7690338_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Property_zombies_haunt_neighborhoods_1_7690338_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Vacant foreclosures haunt Bay Area neighborhoods</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/motorcyclist-crashes-into-back-of-pasco-deputy-s-vehicle" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Deputy%20Accident%20Pasco%20Bryan%20_OP_3_CP_.MOV.00_00_04_03.Still001_1570501521236.jpg_7690412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Deputy%20Accident%20Pasco%20Bryan%20_OP_3_CP_.MOV.00_00_04_03.Still001_1570501521236.jpg_7690412_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Deputy%20Accident%20Pasco%20Bryan%20_OP_3_CP_.MOV.00_00_04_03.Still001_1570501521236.jpg_7690412_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Deputy%20Accident%20Pasco%20Bryan%20_OP_3_CP_.MOV.00_00_04_03.Still001_1570501521236.jpg_7690412_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Deputy%20Accident%20Pasco%20Bryan%20_OP_3_CP_.MOV.00_00_04_03.Still001_1570501521236.jpg_7690412_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Motorcyclist crashes into back of Pasco deputy's vehicle</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-surgeon-remembered-for-skill-compassion-wisdom" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Tampa_surgeon_dies_on_plane_crash_1_7690216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Tampa_surgeon_dies_on_plane_crash_1_7690216_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Tampa_surgeon_dies_on_plane_crash_1_7690216_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Tampa_surgeon_dies_on_plane_crash_1_7690216_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Tampa_surgeon_dies_on_plane_crash_1_7690216_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Tampa surgeon remembered for skill, compassion, wisdom</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/what-s-right-with-tampa-bay/father-son-form-lifelong-bond-over-go-cart-racing" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Go_cart_racing_is_in_the_Garcia_family_5_7690273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Go_cart_racing_is_in_the_Garcia_family_5_7690273_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Go_cart_racing_is_in_the_Garcia_family_5_7690273_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Go_cart_racing_is_in_the_Garcia_family_5_7690273_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/07/Go_cart_racing_is_in_the_Garcia_family_5_7690273_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Father, son form lifelong bond over go-cart racing</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper 