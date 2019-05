- Pasco County schools will incorporate early release days next year, joining a trend among some other Bay Area counties.

A district spokesperson announced today that all schools will dismiss two hours early on the second Wednesday of each month beginning in September 2019, except for January 2020, when early release will be on the third Wednesday. There will be no early release days in August or May.

The district says the additional time will be used for teacher instruction.

“We are confident that this additional learning time for teachers will increase effective instruction and lead to higher student achievement,” Superintendent Kurt Browning stated in a press release. “Another benefit is that teachers will not have to complete professional development during student class time, thereby increasing student contact time and decreasing the need for substitutes.”

The district says it is making plans for transportation and PLACE students. More details are available on the district’s website.

Continue reading below

Elsewhere, Hillsborough County schools release an hour early on Mondays, and several other local counties incorporate various planned early release days.