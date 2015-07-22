< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. date 2015-07-22
Pasco teen recorded YouTube videos on how to cover home security cameras, deputies say Pasco teen recorded YouTube videos on how to cover home security cameras, deputies say h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412688035-2915715"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412688035-2915715" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/pasco-teen-recorded-youtube-videos-on-how-to-cover-home-security-cameras-deputies-say">FOX 13 News staff</a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(a){googletag.cmd.push(function(){googletag.pubads().addEventListener("slotRenderEnded",function(d){if(d.slot){var b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-412688035").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-412688035").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-412688035" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LAND O' LAKES, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - A Pasco County man was arrested for trespassing after he was caught recording YouTube videos showing how to cover up home surveillance cameras, deputies said.</p><p>On Thursday, Pasco deputies arrested the 17-year-old after receiving a call about a “suspicious person” roaming around different homes that night. Around 11:15 p.m., deputies said they spotted Hendon recording videos outside of homes in the Land O’ Lakes neighborhood.</p><p>When he noticed the deputies, he ran and entered a fenced backyard of a home on Lucerna Drive, officials said. Deputies told him to come out of the property. He jumped the fence and was eventually taken into custody, they said.</p><p>“Upon arrest, it was determined that [the suspect] had been creating YouTube videos for ‘How-To’ cover up residential surveillance cameras,” according to a statement from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.</p><p>He was arrested for trespassing and loitering, and was also arrested on an out-of-county warrant. Deputies did not specify where the warrant originated or the charges from that county. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Inert grenade closes roads outside Don CeSar</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 12:28PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 01:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Emergency crews have cordoned off a section of St. Pete Beach after an apparent grenade was found outside the Don CeSar Hotel this morning. They now say it was merely an inert device.</p><p>According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the hotel just after 11:30 after something that appeared to be a grenade was found in bushes on the east side of the hotel property.</p><p>Deputies closed Casablanca Avenue and asked tourists to avoid the area.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/fhp-pasco-woman-ran-red-light-arrested-after-child-with-no-seat-belt-on-was-ejected" title="FHP: Pasco woman ran red light, arrested after child -- with no seat belt on -- was ejected" data-articleId="412637619" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/natali%20howe_1560511352608.jpg_7397039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/natali%20howe_1560511352608.jpg_7397039_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/natali%20howe_1560511352608.jpg_7397039_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/natali%20howe_1560511352608.jpg_7397039_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/natali%20howe_1560511352608.jpg_7397039_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A New Port Richey woman (pictured), Natali&nbsp;Howe, was arrested on two child neglect charges after she allegedly ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle. One child passenger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected, troopers said." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FHP: Pasco woman ran red light, arrested after child -- with no seat belt on -- was ejected</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 07:09AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 14 2019 08:12AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A child was ejected during a car crash after a New Port Richey woman ran a red light, troopers said. They said the 5-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt. </p><p>The collision occurred Thursday at the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Little Road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers said 25-year-old Natali Howe was traveling in a Jeep Grand Cherokee, heading southbound on Little Road. As she approached Hudson Avenue, they said she ran a red traffic light.</p><p>Howe's vehicle entered the intersection, striking another vehicle, a Kia Optima, before overturning. The driver of the Kia Optima was taken to Morton Plant North Bay Hospital with unknown injuries.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/veiled-threats-follow-vote-to-nix-bus-between-downtown-and-st-pete-beach" title="Veiled threats follow vote to nix bus between downtown and St. Pete Beach" data-articleId="412561261" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/St__Pete_Beach_opposes_new_bus_route_0_7395173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/St__Pete_Beach_opposes_new_bus_route_0_7395173_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/St__Pete_Beach_opposes_new_bus_route_0_7395173_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/St__Pete_Beach_opposes_new_bus_route_0_7395173_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/13/St__Pete_Beach_opposes_new_bus_route_0_7395173_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The City of St. Petersburg and St. Pete Beach are fighting over a rapid bus route that would run along Central Avenue to along the gulf coast." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Veiled threats follow vote to nix bus between downtown and St. Pete Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Dan Matics, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 13 2019 07:53PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The cities of St. Petersburg and St. Pete Beach are fighting over a bus route between downtown and the Gulf Coast. </p><p>During an emergency council meeting Thursday morning, St. Pete Beach City Council members dug their heals into the sand to block the proposed rapid transit bus line that would run from Central Avenue to St. Pete Beach, with a 30-minute travel time.</p><p>“I do want mass transit,” St. Pete Beach Mayor Alan Johnson told FOX 13. “I want to make sure it’s right for what we have.”</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/florida-postal-worker-caught-on-camera-throwing-package-over-fence" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-13h22m35s240_1560533084607_7398782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-13h22m35s240_1560533084607_7398782_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-13h22m35s240_1560533084607_7398782_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-13h22m35s240_1560533084607_7398782_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/vlcsnap-2019-06-14-13h22m35s240_1560533084607_7398782_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Courtesy&#x3a;&#x20;Andres&#x20;Gonzalez&#x20;via&#x20;WSVN" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Florida postal worker caught on camera throwing package over fence</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/possible-grenade-found-outside-don-cesar-nearby-roads-closed" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/grenade%20found%20PCSO_1560534840446.jpg_7398693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/grenade%20found%20PCSO_1560534840446.jpg_7398693_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/grenade%20found%20PCSO_1560534840446.jpg_7398693_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/grenade%20found%20PCSO_1560534840446.jpg_7398693_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/14/grenade%20found%20PCSO_1560534840446.jpg_7398693_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Inert grenade closes roads outside Don CeSar</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/pasco-teen-recorded-youtube-videos-on-how-to-cover-home-security-cameras-deputies-say" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Pasco teen recorded YouTube videos on how to cover home security cameras, deputies say</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/desantis-signs-bill-banning-sanctuary-cities-in-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/DeSantis_agrees_to_withhold_details_of_R_0_7262705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/DeSantis_agrees_to_withhold_details_of_R_0_7262705_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/DeSantis_agrees_to_withhold_details_of_R_0_7262705_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/DeSantis_agrees_to_withhold_details_of_R_0_7262705_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/14/DeSantis_agrees_to_withhold_details_of_R_0_7262705_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning sanctuary cities in Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/colorado-surpasses-1b-in-pot-tax-revenue-since-legalization" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/04/19/getty_marijuanaplantfile_041919_1555713291750_7135127_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;marijuana&#x20;plant&#x20;is&#x20;displayed&#x20;during&#x20;a&#x20;4&#x2f;20&#x20;celebration&#x20;in&#x20;Golden&#x20;Gate&#x20;Park&#x20;on&#x20;April&#x20;20&#x2c;&#x20;2018&#x20;in&#x20;San&#x20;Francisco&#x2c;&#x20;California&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Justin&#x20;Sullivan&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Colorado surpasses $1B in pot tax revenue since legalization</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 