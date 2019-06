- A Pasco County man was arrested for trespassing after he was caught recording YouTube videos showing how to cover up home surveillance cameras, deputies said.

On Thursday, Pasco deputies arrested the 17-year-old after receiving a call about a “suspicious person” roaming around different homes that night. Around 11:15 p.m., deputies said they spotted Hendon recording videos outside of homes in the Land O’ Lakes neighborhood.

When he noticed the deputies, he ran and entered a fenced backyard of a home on Lucerna Drive, officials said. Deputies told him to come out of the property. He jumped the fence and was eventually taken into custody, they said.

“Upon arrest, it was determined that [the suspect] had been creating YouTube videos for ‘How-To’ cover up residential surveillance cameras,” according to a statement from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested for trespassing and loitering, and was also arrested on an out-of-county warrant. Deputies did not specify where the warrant originated or the charges from that county.

Editor's note: Deputies initially said the suspect was 18 years old. This version of the story has been updated.