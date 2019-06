- Investigators say a man gained trust and stole thousands of dollars from more than 100 victims. The so-called pastor claimed to be an immigration lawyer and promised to help them with their immigration paperwork.

Now many of the victims are in a worse legal and financial situation than before they were offered help.

The Hillsborough Sheriff's Office says there are at least 150 immigrants who believe they were manipulated by Elvis Harold Reyes, who scammed his victims out of between $2,500 and $5,000 each.

One of the victims told FOX 13 News she was eager to straighten out her immigration status so she could legally live and work in the U.S.

"We wanted to come out of the shadows by following the rules," she said.

Investigators say scammers often target immigrants, praying on their hopes and fears.

Reyes’ victims are unsure how the fraud will affect them, long term.

The sheriff's office is still completing the investigation. So far, no charges have been filed.

But the sheriff says preying on his county’s residents is unacceptable and his agency makes a point to protect all people, regardless of their immigration status.

Anyone who thinks they are a victim of this scheme is urged to contact the sheriff's office.