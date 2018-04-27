Patriots pick St. Pete football star in NFL Draft

- Lakewood High School football players do not have to look very far for inspiration. Former Spartan Isaiah Wynn heard his name called Thursday during the first round of the NFL draft. He was selected by the New England Patriots.

“I knew he was going to be a special player when I first met him, [he had] great character,” said former high school coach Cory Moore.

Moore remembers his big smile and never-ending enthusiasm.

“One thing he did have - he was able to turn it on and turn it off. On the field he was a monster, off the field it was 'yes sir, no sir'… [an] unbelievable young man,” Moore said.

An ALL-SEC star at Georgia, Wynn will now play on the same field as future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady. He was introduced in New England on Friday, alongside fellow Bulldog Sony Michel.

“We started together, I've known him since high school... rooming with him at a rivals camp just to get here and open this new chapter, it’s unbelievable,” Wynn said.

Back on Lakewood's practice field, fellow Spartans are putting in the work - hoping to one day follow in Wynn’s footsteps.

“The blessing is, it shows the guys below him that good things happen to those who really work hard and do the right thing... it is awesome,” said Moore.