Pedestrian dies after getting struck by two cars in Lakeland

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Jul 10 2019 08:52AM EDT
Updated Jul 10 2019 08:53AM EDT LAKELAND, Fla. (FOX 13) - A deadly pedestrian crash has closed U.S. Highway 98 in Lakeland. (FOX 13)</strong> - A deadly pedestrian crash has closed U.S. Highway 98 in Lakeland.</p><p>Polk County deputies said the adult pedestrian was struck by two vehicles along the heavily-traveled road near the Ritter Road intersection. They said both vehicles remained at the scene following the crash, which occurred before 6 a.m. Wednesday.</p><p>The pedestrian’s identity has not been released. The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.</p><p>There is no word on when lanes will reopen.</p><p><strong>This story is developing. 