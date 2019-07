- A deadly pedestrian crash has closed U.S. Highway 98 in Lakeland.

Polk County deputies said the adult pedestrian was struck by two vehicles along the heavily-traveled road near the Ritter Road intersection. They said both vehicles remained at the scene following the crash, which occurred before 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The pedestrian’s identity has not been released. The events leading up to the crash remain under investigation.

There is no word on when lanes will reopen.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.



Continue reading below