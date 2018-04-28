Pedestrian hit, killed by train

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Apr 28 2018 02:50PM EDT

Updated: Apr 28 2018 03:57PM EDT

VALRICO (FOX 13) - A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a train Saturday morning.

State Troopers said the pedestrian was on sidewalk north of State Road 60, east of Valrico Station Road, walking near the railroad crossing.

The train was a locomotive with 63 cars.

Investigators said as the pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, had cellphone earphones in his ears and ignored the down crossing arms. He then walked into the path of the train and was hit.

State Road 60 was closed for about two hours while State Troopers investigated.
 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Pedestrian hit, killed by train
  • Confederate Monument stirs debate in Lakeland
  • Bolts fans hope for a better outcome from Game 2 of Round 2
  • Update: Missing Tarpon Springs man found safe
  • Crash with serious injuries closes Pinellas Park Road
  • Pasco County Fire Rescue shows off new truck
  • Deputies search for Port Richey porch pirate
  • Hernando Co. brush fire contained
  • Pasco Co. Deputies look for serial CVS thieves
  • Teens arrested for Manatee County car burglaries