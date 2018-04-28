Pedestrian hit, killed by train

- A pedestrian is dead after he was hit by a train Saturday morning.

State Troopers said the pedestrian was on sidewalk north of State Road 60, east of Valrico Station Road, walking near the railroad crossing.

The train was a locomotive with 63 cars.

Investigators said as the pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, had cellphone earphones in his ears and ignored the down crossing arms. He then walked into the path of the train and was hit.

State Road 60 was closed for about two hours while State Troopers investigated.

