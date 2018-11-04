Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Bradenton

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Nov 04 2018 05:42AM EST

BRADENTON (FOX 13) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Manatee County. 

The incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on 301 Boulevard East near 41st Avenue East. 

FHP said the victim, 64-year-old Tomas Xon-Gurcas, was trying to cross 301 Boulevard East when he was struck by a black pickup truck.

Xon-Gurcas was taken to Blake Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators said the driver of the pickup truck fled the scene after the collision. The vehicle is believed to be a 2006-2008 black Chevy Silverado truck. 

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact FHP. 

