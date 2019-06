- The Florida Highway Patrol is searching for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian Saturday evening.

Troopers have released an image of paint chips that came off of the suspect vehicle.

FHP said the hit-and-run occurred around 9:45 p.m. at US 301 and Gould Road in Plant City.

The pedestrian, 24-year-old Leon Gilbert-Bailey, was walking on the southbound shoulder of the roadway when he was struck.

The driver who hit Gilbert-Bailey fled the scene, troopers said. The suspect vehicle is teal-blue in color and should have damage to the right headlight, engine hood and windshield.

Anyone with information about the crash should contact FHP.