Permitting considered for liveaboard boats in Madeira Beach Permitting considered for liveaboard boats in Madeira Beach By Catherine Hawley, FOX 13 News
Posted Oct 04 2019 07:43PM EDT
Video Posted Oct 04 2019 07:34PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - A Pinellas County community is cracking down on boat owners living on their vessels, saying the dozens of anchored boats pose a threat to public health and safety. A proposed ordinance in Madeira Beach would restrict how long those liveaboard boats can stay parked on the water.</p><p>The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit said there are about 30 boats anchored in the Intracoastal Waterway in Madeira Beach and most of them have people living onboard.</p><p>Mark Green lives part-time on his boat and loves being on the water.</p><p>"It's like living on a beachfront house, you know, your view's better and if you move, it changes every day," he said.</p><p>Green said he is on a fixed income, and so are many others who call their vessels home, therefore, their options are limited.</p> <div id='continue-text-431342199' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-431342199' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431342199' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-431342199', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '431342199'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"I would say 80-90% of the people here, that’s where they live, that’s what they consider their home," Green said.</p><p>For nearby neighbors living on the land, that is the issue.</p><p>Dozens of residents have complained to the city about the liveaboard boats, saying they want to see more modesty and less trash.</p><p>"People are not pumping out properly and human waste is being dumped into the waters, which, of course, has an adverse impact on the environment," said Curt Preisser with the city of Madeira Beach.</p><p>An ordinance now on the table would ban the boats unless they get a permit. Owners would be required to pay $5, which would allow them to anchor in city waters for 72 hours. The vessels must be 200-feet from private docks and pump-out at the city marina. </p><p>After three days, boaters would face fines if they do not move and would be placed on a 30-day hold to get another permit.</p><p>"We certainly don’t want to be discriminating against any boaters, but we do need to put in place,” said Preisser. “The city feels we do need to put in place some type of rules and regulations and that’s where this ordinance is coming from."</p><p>Green said many of the liveaboard boaters are now scrambling, trying to figure out their options if they are uprooted.</p><p>"My boat runs and I can move and all that stuff, but there's a lot of people out here that their boats don’t run real well, it’s gonna be horrible,” Green said. “I don’t know what they’re gonna do."</p><p>Commissioners are set to vote on the ordinance after a public hearing at the board meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sarasota bar with nearly $15,000 stuck to walls donates money for hurricane victims in Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 01:40PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 03:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Staff members at a Sarasota bar have taken nearly $15,000 in bills from the walls to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.</p><p>According to USA Today , the Siesta Key Oyster Bar in Sarasota is known for its dollar bill decorations. For the past 16 years, bar patrons would write messages on a bill and staple it to the wall.</p><p>Ever since Hurricane Dorian devastated the Bahamas in September, employees have been carefully taking the dollar bills off the walls in order to donate the money to hurricane relief efforts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/rabies-alert-issued-in-zephyrhills-after-rabid-raccoon-attacked-dog" title="Rabies alert issued in Zephyrhills after rabid raccoon attacked dog" data-articleId="431293367" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2015/07/22/84089-PASCO_COUNTY_WEBSITE-MAP_001_1437591351593_53053_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Rabies alert issued in Zephyrhills after rabid raccoon attacked dog</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 12:36PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 04 2019 12:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Health officials issued a rabies alert for one Pasco County neighborhood after a rabid raccoon was discovered. </p><p>The alert was issued for residents and visitors in the southwest region of Zephyrhills. A raccoon was tested after it attacked an owned dog on Wednesday. The dog was recently vaccinated against rabies, but was placed on observation, according to the Florida Department of Health in Pasco County. </p><p>The rabies alert is for 60 days, and is meant to increase awareness for those within the following boundaries: </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/florida-returns-to-climate-conversation-during-first-summit-in-10-years" title="Florida returns to climate conversation during first summit in 10 years" data-articleId="431214001" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_1_7686611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_1_7686611_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_1_7686611_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_1_7686611_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/10/03/Florida_holds_first_climate_summit_in_10_1_7686611_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Hotter days, rising floodwaters, and toxic emissions polluting the air were just a few of the topics discussed at the first climate summit in Florida in over 10 years." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida returns to climate conversation during first summit in 10 years</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 06:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Oct 03 2019 07:06PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Hotter days, rising floodwaters, and toxic emissions polluting the air were just a few of the topics discussed at the first climate summit in Florida in over 10 years.</p><p>Some say Florida isn't doing enough to combat the growing climate crisis. Local leaders aim to do what they can to make Florida a leader in energy efficiency.</p><p>The sunshine state's beaches and tropical climate are what millions call home, but with hotter days and a rising sea level on the horizon, some local leaders fear our daily paradise could undergo dramatic changes.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary 