- A man wanted on an aggravated assault charge barricaded himself inside a Plant City home, prompting a SWAT team to be called out in the early morning hours, officials said.

The incident occurred in the early morning hours of Monday morning. Deputies said the suspect is inside a home in the 5000 block of Doc Pricher Road. It's unclear whether he was armed.

Officials said the suspect, who has not been identified, is wanted in Tampa on an aggravated assault charge. Officials said they did not believe anyone else is inside the home with him.

No other information has been provided, including the events leading up to the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.



