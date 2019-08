- The Hillsborough County Pet Resource Center is waiving adoption fees in an effort to reduce "severe overcrowding" in their shelter.

The shelter said its emergency over-capacity protocols are in effect because the shelter has over 600 dogs and cats as of Saturday afternoon.

The county said it is waiving adoption fees for all ready-to-go dogs and cats, meaning pets that have been at the kennel long enough to be microchipped, vaccinated and spayed or neutered.

"Residents who had been waiting for such specials are invited to come to the shelter; the need is NOW," shelter officials said in a statement. They did not say how long the waived adoption fees will last.

The Pet Resource Center is the only open-admissions shelter in Hillsborough County, meaning it accepts all dogs and cats regardless of breed, size or medical condition. The shelter is located at 440 N Falkenburg Road and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

LINK: Adoptable pets can be viewed on the shelter's website.