<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="417169032" data-article-version="1.0">Phase 2 of Tampa airport expansion</h1>
</header> <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:wtvtwebteam@foxtv.com?body=http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/phase-2-of-tampa-airport-expansion">FOX 13 News staff</a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 08:55PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-417169032"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:06PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 09:06PM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-417169032").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-417169032").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417169032" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA (FOX 13)</strong> - Officials broke ground on “Phase 2” of Tampa International Airport’s expansion. They’re touting the new express curbside as a feature that will have a big impact on travelers. </p><p><br />“This is going to be awesome for our travelers,” said airport CEO Joe Lopano. “If you have your boarding pass and don’t have to check bags you'll be able to go to our express lanes and not have to deal with people unloading luggage and all that stuff. Just hop out of the car and go to the transfer level and go to our airplane. This is going to double our curbside capacity,” Lopano said. </p><p><br />Sixteen new express lanes will be created, eight on the blue side and eight on red. Officials say speed isn't the only benefit. </p><p><br />“There's 22 million passengers a year that come thru here and we're expecting over the next 20 years to be up to 30 million passengers so we have to stay ahead of the growth,” said Lopano. </p><p><br />Clifford Christenson fly’s in and out of TPA several times a year. <br />“I think that’s a great deal anything to speed up on the ground process is great,” Christenson said. <br />“We've been flying into this airport for years for family, love the airport and I think that would be a nice feature,” said Debra Kieres, who lives in Chicago, but visits Tampa frequently to see family. </p> <div id='continue-text-417169032' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-417169032' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417169032' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-417169032', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '417169032'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p><br />The new express lanes will be open on the blue side in 2022. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/custody-hearing-for-parents-in-case-of-little-boy-with-cancer" title="Custody hearing for parents in case of little boy with cancer" data-articleId="417138824" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland walked into family court in Hillsborough County Tuesday with a burst of confidence believing they are one-step closer to getting their son back." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Custody hearing for parents in case of little boy with cancer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez (FOX 13) </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 06:37PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Joshua McAdams and Taylor Bland walked into family court in Hillsborough County Tuesday with a burst of confidence believing they are one-step closer to getting their son back.</p><p>They lost custody back in April, after Noah was diagnosed with cancer.</p><p>Noah went through two rounds of chemotherapy but then his parents skipped his next treatment and took their son to Kentucky.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/road-ranger-s-truck-hit-by-motorist-who-failed-to-move-over" title="Road ranger's truck hit by motorist who failed to move over" data-articleId="417120943" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Motorist dies, passenger injured after hitting a road ranger's truck on the side of I-4. The road ranger had minor injuries." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Road ranger's truck hit by motorist who failed to move over</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton (FOX 13) </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:46PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Master Sgt. Mary Godino knows just how dangerous the job of a road ranger can be.</p><p>"They're more vulnerable than the rest of us," Godino said.</p><p>The Florida Highway Patrol Master Sergeant witnessed it first-hand Monday night, when a driver struck a road ranger truck along I-4.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/downtown-sarasota-to-add-parking-meters-to-busiest-locations" title="Downtown Sarasota adds parking meters to busiest locations" data-articleId="417118268" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Downtown_Sarasota_adds_parking_meters_to_0_7496103_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="About 90% of parking in Downtown Sarasota will remain free. You will find meters at the busiest locations like Main Street and the Judicial District. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Downtown Sarasota adds parking meters to busiest locations</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kim Kuizon, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 04:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 09 2019 05:50PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Driving down Main Street in Sarasota can have its frustrating moments. </p><p>"You have to go all the way down. People sit and drink their coffee and read their paper," said Deberah Smith. </p><p>Deberah and Robert Smith know all of those customers taking their time and valuable parking spots. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/we-live-here/tampa-man-changes-the-restaurant-game-with-hall-on-franklin" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Hall_1562716385636_7496662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Hall_1562716385636_7496662_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Hall_1562716385636_7496662_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Hall_1562716385636_7496662_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Hall_1562716385636_7496662_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Tampa man changes the restaurant game with Hall on Franklin</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/epiphany-cross-retriever-to-become-archbishop" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Epiphany_cross_retriever_to_become_archb_0_7496370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Epiphany_cross_retriever_to_become_archb_0_7496370_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Epiphany_cross_retriever_to_become_archb_0_7496370_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Epiphany_cross_retriever_to_become_archb_0_7496370_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Epiphany_cross_retriever_to_become_archb_0_7496370_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Epiphany cross retriever to become archbishop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/custody-hearing-for-parents-in-case-of-little-boy-with-cancer" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Family_heads_back_to_court_in_custody_ca_0_7496321_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Custody hearing for parents in case of little boy with cancer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/road-ranger-s-truck-hit-by-motorist-who-failed-to-move-over" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/Motorist_dies_after_hitting_road_ranger__0_7495969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Road ranger's truck hit by motorist who failed to move over</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/former-teammates-cheer-on-pete-alonso-in-home-run-derby" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/09/GETTY_PETEALONSO_070919_1562708013400_7495956_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="CLEVELAND&#x2c;&#x20;OHIO&#x20;-&#x20;JULY&#x20;08&#x3a;&#x20;Pete&#x20;Alonso&#x20;of&#x20;the&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;Mets&#x20;celebrates&#x20;winning&#x20;the&#x20;T-Mobile&#x20;Home&#x20;Run&#x20;Derby&#x20;at&#x20;Progressive&#x20;Field&#x20;on&#x20;July&#x20;08&#x2c;&#x20;2019&#x20;in&#x20;Cleveland&#x2c;&#x20;Ohio&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jason&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> 