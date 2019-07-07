< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Photos of baby skimmers eating trash shine light on beach pollution problem fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Photos of baby skimmers eating trash shine light on beach pollution problem&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/photos-of-baby-skimmers-eating-trash-shine-light-on-beach-pollution-problem" data-title="Photos of baby skimmers eating trash shine light on beach pollution problem" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/photos-of-baby-skimmers-eating-trash-shine-light-on-beach-pollution-problem" addthis:title="Photos of baby skimmers eating trash shine light on beach pollution problem"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-416788375.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-416788375");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure 07 2019 10:49PM By Jordan Bowen, FOX 13 News
Posted Jul 07 2019 09:26PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 07 2019 10:49PM EDT
Updated Jul 07 2019 10:50PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-416788375").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-416788375").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-416788375" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416788375-0">2 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416788375-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/bird_1562554162073_7486265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416788375-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> Courtesy: Judy Rogero </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/bird_1562554162073_7486265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416788375-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="bird_1562554162073.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/bird2_1562554162076_7486266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-416788375-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="bird2_1562554162076.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-416788375-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/bird_1562554162073_7486265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Judy Rogero " title="bird_1562554162073.jpg"/> <figcaption class="image-caption"> <div> </div> <a class="hide-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-minus"></i> ] Hide Caption</a> <a class="show-caption">[ <i class="fa fa-plus"></i> ] Show Caption</a> <p>Courtesy: Judy <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Rogero" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Rogero</span> </p> </figcaption> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/bird2_1562554162076_7486266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Photos of a baby skimmer picking up plastic on the beach are shedding new light on the ongoing issue of beach pollution in the Bay Area.</p><p>"It's frustrating. It's disgusting. People need to learn to pick up after themselves," photographer Judy Rogero said.</p><p>Rogero has been a nature photographer for more than a decade and recently took photos of a baby skimmer with its beak clutched to a broken pair of sunglasses.</p><p>"The lens was out of the sunglasses so an older bird can get that caught on its body or its neck and drag it around until it suffocates," Rogero said.</p><p>Roger's fellow nature photographer William Steele also sees the pollution and its impact first-hand.</p> <div id='continue-text-416788375' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-416788375' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416788375' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-416788375', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '416788375'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"It breaks my heart. And it should break everyone's heart," Steele said. "We are stewards of this world, this planet. We only get one shot at this. This is our time. And we should be teaching everybody and our children included and it's a precious commodity we have in this world."</p><p>Just last week, a photo circulated of a mother skimmer offering its chick a cigarette butt.</p><p>"That's disgusting. I mean as everybody I'm sure thought so," Rogero said. "We have cigarette butts coming out the windows all the time. You can see crows picking them up. You have birds picking them up. All the birds pick up cigarette butts because they think it's food."</p><p>Rogero says she sees the most pollution on the beach after major holidays like the Fourth of July. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Former member of US Women's soccer team celebrates World Cup victory</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:10PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 10:40PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>No one is more thrilled about the U.S. Women's Soccer Team just winning the World Cup than one Land O' Lakes woman, who was on the winning team back in 1999.</p><p>Danielle Fotopoulos watched the game from home with her kids.</p><p>"I was jumping up and down. The boys were jumping up and down, high fiving," Fotopoulos told FOX 13.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/deputies-searching-for-endangered-elderly-man-in-apollo-beach" title="FOUND: Deputies locate elderly man reported missing in Apollo Beach" data-articleId="416784738" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/shaffer%20silver%20alert_1562545936091.jpg_7486232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/shaffer%20silver%20alert_1562545936091.jpg_7486232_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/shaffer%20silver%20alert_1562545936091.jpg_7486232_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/shaffer%20silver%20alert_1562545936091.jpg_7486232_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/shaffer%20silver%20alert_1562545936091.jpg_7486232_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(HCSO)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>FOUND: Deputies locate elderly man reported missing in Apollo Beach</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 08:32PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 09:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for 70-year-old Walter John Shaffer, who was last seen at his home located at 6302 Flamingo Drive just before 5 p.m.</p><p>Investigators say Shaffer has cognitive impairment due to a brain injury. He carries a battery connected to his heart that only has an 8-hour life span. Detectives say they are working quickly to locate Shaffer before the battery dies.</p><p>He was last seen wearing a green T-shirt, a gray vest and blue shorts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/1-dead-3-injured-in-head-on-crash-in-winter-haven" title="1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in Winter Haven" data-articleId="416784431" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/20190707_135946_1562545362374_7486230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/20190707_135946_1562545362374_7486230_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/20190707_135946_1562545362374_7486230_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/20190707_135946_1562545362374_7486230_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/20190707_135946_1562545362374_7486230_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Polk County Sheriff&#39;s Office)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>1 dead, 3 injured in head-on crash in Winter Haven</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 08:22PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 07 2019 08:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Deputies are investigating a head-on collision that left one man dead and three others injured in Winter Haven on Sunday.</p><p>The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened just before noon on Cypress Gardens Blvd, west of US Highway 27.</p><p>According to deputies, 22-year-old Nannette Cruz Garcia of Orlando was driving eastbound in a 2003 Toyota Corolla when she crossed over the raised median and crashed head-on into a 2007 PT Cruiser that was traveling westbound on Cypress Gardens Blvd.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/photos-of-baby-skimmers-eating-trash-shine-light-on-beach-pollution-problem"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/bird_1562554162073_7486265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Courtesy: Judy Rogero " title="bird_1562554162073.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Photos of baby skimmers eating trash shine light on beach pollution problem</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/local-teen-collects-hundreds-of-donations-to-help-homeless-during-the-summer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Teen_collects_donated_summer_supplies_to_4_7485784_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Teen_collects_donated_summer_supplies_to_4_20190707222444"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Local teen collects hundreds of donations to help homeless during the summer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/tampa-teacher-hit-in-neck-by-celebratory-gunfire-on-fourth-of-july-in-ohio"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/07/Tampa_teacher_hit_in_neck_by_celebratory_1_7485642_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Tampa_teacher_hit_in_neck_by_celebratory_1_20190707181705"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Tampa teacher hit in neck by celebratory gunfire on Fourth of July in Ohio</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/victim-being-attacked-fatally-stabs-attacker-at-apopka-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/07/07/WOFL_apopka%20stabbing_070719_1562518188787.png_7484976_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="WOFL_apopka stabbing_070719_1562518188787.png-402429.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Assault victim fatally stabs attacker at Apopka home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div 