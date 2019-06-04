< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Pinellas County dog sanctuary could be forced to move
Posted Jun 04 2019 06:25PM EDT
Updated Jun 04 2019 06:26PM EDT
By Merissa Lynn, FOX 13 News class='dateline'>PALM HARBOR, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - Jayne Sidwell and her sister, Sybil take care of dogs who may not otherwise have a home.</p><p>"Lily May is blind, so it's difficult to adopt a blind dog," said Sidwell.</p><p>The two sisters operate Canine Estates in a residential neighborhood in Palm Harbor.</p><p>"We do a lot for the community," explained Sidwell. "We partner with Pinellas County Animal Services. We partner with Suncoast Hospice. We take in medically needy dogs, dogs that would otherwise be euthanized. That's our mission, to take care of the dogs."</p><p>They house about 25 dogs inside a home. Some of them will go to other homes, but others will spend the rest of their lives in what Sidwell calls a sanctuary. "This kind of activity does not belong here. It's very, very disruptive to all of us."</p><p>Brown took her case to the Pinellas Board of County Commissioners last November. She said she's spent over $300,000 in noise blocking windows and doors to drown out the barking. Now, Canine Estates and its dogs could lose it's home if Sidwell's filed exception to operate in the neighborhood is not accepted by the county.</p><p>"They don't deserve it, they've come a long way," said Sidwell. "We've worked real hard. We've spent our own personal money on this. I sure hope they don't let this leave the community."</p><p>"Everyone recognizes the good being done with the dog rescue and rescuing any animals," said Brown. 