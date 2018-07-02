Pinellas Park condo fire sends woman to the hospital

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 02 2018 05:28AM EDT

PINELLAS PARK (FOX 13) - An elderly woman was hospitalized after a house fire Sunday night.

The fire occurred around 1:30 p.m. at Vendome Village, a condominium located at 8200 Vendome Boulevard in Pinellas Park. Fire crews said the flames were extinguished, and they found a woman inside.

She was transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation and she is in critical condition, according to officials.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. 
 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Pinellas Park condo fire sends woman to the hospital
  • Teen cited after SUV slams into Port Richey home
  • Lakeland building debate: How big is too big?
  • Police: Car that killed doctor was speeding at 95 mph
  • DUI arrest after crash that killed mom, injured kids
  • Teens arrested for armed robberies following crash in Tampa
  • Hillsborough County deputy accused of boating under the influence
  • Woman claims second-degree burns from exploding vape batteries
  • Stolen plant contained North Port man's ashes
  • MISSING: Pug stolen along with car