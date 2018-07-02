Pinellas Park condo fire sends woman to the hospital

- An elderly woman was hospitalized after a house fire Sunday night.

The fire occurred around 1:30 p.m. at Vendome Village, a condominium located at 8200 Vendome Boulevard in Pinellas Park. Fire crews said the flames were extinguished, and they found a woman inside.

She was transported to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation and she is in critical condition, according to officials.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

