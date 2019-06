- Four Hillsborough County schools are in the top spots in a list of school rankings by region.

The list from U.S. News & World Report says Plant High, Steinbrenner High, Newsome High, and Sickles High are the best in the Bay area.

The rankings were based on six elements: College readiness, math and reading proficiency, math and reading performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

The top four schools on the list had a graduation rate of 95% or higher.

Almost 70 schools in Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties were analyzed for the report.

Of the top 25 schools on the list, six are in Pasco County and six are Pinellas. The remaining 13 are in Hillsborough County, with one being an independently operated charter school.