Plant, Robinson flag football teams to help announce Bucs 6th round selections

It's one of the biggest moments of a future NFL player's life -- hearing they've been selected by one of 32 teams in the draft.

Saturday, when the Buccaneers make their 6th round selections, it will be another big moment for those announcing the team's newest additions.

Reigning flag football champions, Plant and Robinson, will be on the pirate ship to help announce the Bucs picks.

"It's a pretty big deal because it is taking young females and putting them in a spotlight that isn't usually reserved for them," said Robinson flag football coach, Josh Saunders.

"I know how big of deal it is. My girls obviously know how big of a deal it is," said Plant flag football coach, Bo Puckett. "To be on national TV and have the opportunity to have our program out there for national exposure, but most importantly our sport. It's an honor."

The 6th round of the draft is youth football-themed. That's why the Buccaneers reached out to both Plant and Robinson for one of the most important days of the NFL offseason.

"It's really great for our program to be recognized, and it really brings a lot of attention to us," said Emily Kemp, a sophomore on Robinson's flag football team.

"We feel honored to be recognized by the NFL," said Sophie Bailey, a junior on the Robinson team. "We are again reallly glad that they're promoting the sport of flag [football]. I believe Florida's one of the few states that does it, so it's nice if we can get the NFL to support it, maybe we can expand it to other places in the country."

On the field, Plant and Robinson are rivals, but this weekend, they join forces in the name of flag football and the newest Buccaneers. It hasn't been decided exactly how they'll make the annoucement, but there's been some brainstorming.

"I mean, all together, like as a whole group," said Elise Kern, a player from Plant's flag football team. "Everyone just like say it at the same time, I think it would be really exciting and everyone would get a lot of energy from it. I think that would be cool."