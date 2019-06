- St. Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left a teenager dead on Friday night.

The shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 4800 block of 20th Avenue South.

According to investigators, the victim ran to a nearby home after being shot. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died.

The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Me'Arri Melton.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact the St. Petersburg Police Department.

