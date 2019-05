- At the height of the morning rush hour, police activity closed the southbound lanes of the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Both directions had blockage, but the biggest impact was in the southbound lanes where traffic has completely halted. Multiple units were on hand at the hump of the bridge. The closure lasted for nearly an hour.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers reopened the southbound lanes around 8:30 a.m., and traffic slowly began flowing again.





