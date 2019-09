- Police have arrested a man accused of stealing a wallet from a wheelchair-bound victim in Ybor City last month.

Tampa police said a Crime Stoppers tip led them to arrest 28-year-old Steven Tack for the crime, which happened outside the Columbia Restaurant on August 7.

Surveillance footage shared by police showed the male suspect walking down the sidewalk outside the iconic restaurant. He could then be seen sneaking up behind his victim to grab the wallet from the man's shirt pocket. He then ran away from the scene.

When police arrested him, officers found several credit cards with the name "Steven Campbell" in his possession. After further investigation, police discovered Tack had three active warrants under the last name Campbell.

In addition to the robbery charge, Tack faces 12 counts of providing false information to a pawn broker, 11 counts of dealing in stolen property, and one count of grand theft.

According to his arrest report, Tack works for Oxford Exchange in Tampa as a line cook.