- Police in Bartow said they're investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.

Investigators were called to the Peace River Village mobile home park around 5:45 a.m. Police said a woman, identified as 62-year-old Ruth Ann Silvers, was found dead in a bedroom of a home.

According to police, Silvers and her husband, 67-year-old Alston Frank Farris, had been arguing about the custody of their disabled adult daughter, who lived with the couple.

Detectives said Farris went into the bedroom and stabbed Silvers numerous times, then called 911 to report what he had done.

Farris has been charged with first-degree murder.

The couple's daughter has been transferred to protective care due to her disabilities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bartow police at 863-534-5034, or Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS (8477).