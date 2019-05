- Crews rescued a person who suffered a possible electric shock in Sarasota Saturday night.

Sarasota police closed Boulevard of the Arts from Tamiami Trail to Cocoanut Avenue before 10 p.m. Saturday after they said a person may have been shocked by electricity near Hotel Indigo.

Authorities said the individual was being transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, but did not state the victim's condition.

According to police, roads were expected to reopen around 10:30 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

