- Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera spray painting the side of a business in St. Pete.

Investigators said the suspect caused $2,000 in damage after he spray painted graffiti on the Partridge Animal Hospital's building, located in the 6400 block of 4th Street North, earlier this month.

Security video showed the man riding a pastel blue men's bicycle with a brown seat and white wall tires. He was wearing a blue shirt, black shorts and a multi-colored backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or spotted him in the area is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.

