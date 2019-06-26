Florida's new texting-while-driving law is set to take effect Monday, but police officers say enforcement is going to be a challenge.
A memo recently went out to St. Petersburg police officers informing them of the exceptions that allow people to use their phones while driving for safety-related messages, navigation, traffic, or weather alerts.
"There are so many exceptions where an officer, to know for sure, he must inspect your phone. And you can decline to give it to him, under the law," explained Yolanda Fernandez, spokesperson for St. Petersburg police.