A St. Pete woman is now fighting cancer for the second time, but this time around, in between intense treatments, she's helping raise money for kids also fighting the devastating disease.

Cori Register, 26, is now forced to move to Jacksonville to start an intense new treatment for Ewing Sarcoma, which is an extremely rare cancer for someone her age. When she was diagnosed at 24 years old, her life was put on hold. Now, she's fighting for life itself.

"My statistics are like less than 18% survival rate so it can get really emotional," Register said.