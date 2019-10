- Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in North Port.

Investigators said Kyle Spicer was last seen in the area of Culebra Ave around noon on Sunday.

North Port police said he was wearing a blue shirt and blue pants with an orange stripe.

Kyle is 5 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

