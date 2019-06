- Authorities are searching for a missing man who was last seen Monday in Haines City.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office and Haines City Police Department are working together to find 23-year-old Elias Quentin Ladd.

Investigators said Ladd was last seen before 10 a.m. Monday at the Publix located at 617 US 17/92 West. Ladd, who was in town from Tennessee to visit his brother, was reported missing on Tuesday evening.

Deputies located Ladd's 2011 white Nissan Altima around 9 p.m. Tuesday in orange groves in the area of Babson Park.

Authorities searched for Ladd from the air and on the ground, using both K-9 units and bloodhounds, but could not find him. Police and family members tried to reach him on his cell phone but were unsuccessful.

Ladd is described as a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Investigators are looking for anyone who was in the area of the Haines City Publix on Monday or the orange groves in Babson Park on Tuesday evening.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Haines City Police Department at 863-421-3636, the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200, or call 911.