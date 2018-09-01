St. Pete police searching for stolen semi-tractor trailer

- St. Pete police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen semi-tractor trailer that was loaded with cigarettes.

Police said the white cab was attached to a white trailer, and it was stolen from in the 2300 block of 118th North. The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say it is a 2015 Volvo cab with Illinois license plate number P857537 and a trailer tag 557584ST. It has a DOT number --2199666 -- on both sides of the cab.

Anyone with information is asked to call 727-893-7780.