- Eight months after Loretta Pickard, 76, died in a house fire, Polk County Commissioners voted to offer her family a $200,000 settlement.

Pickard's Lakeland home caught fire in November 2018, and an investigation into the response by Polk Fire Rescue found room for improvement. Months of controversy and investigations into the 76-year-old's death in a house fire has led county leaders to consider cutting a check to her family.

Last year, Pickard called 911 from inside her log home in a wooded area of Bartow. For 20 minutes, the 911 dispatcher reassured Pickard help was on the way, officials said. During that time, firefighters focused on the flames outside rather than a rescue. The captain in charge of the scene posted a video of the fire on Snapchat.

In the months following the deadly fire, the captain resigned.

The Polk County fire chief also left the department after an outside investigation found firefighters failed to bring rescue equipment to forcibly get inside a house, among other failures.

The settlement amount of $200,000, the maximum amount that any Florida government can be liable for.