class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story414056291" class="mod-wrapper Polk may let some county workers pack heat a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414056291_414076728_166330";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414076728","video":"577056","title":"County%20employees%20could%20carry%20in%20Polk","caption":"People%20who%20work%20at%20the%20Polk%20County%20Administration%20Building%20in%20Bartow%20may%20soon%20be%20allowed%20to%20carry%20a%20gun%20to%20work.%20It%20seems%20to%20be%20the%20first%20move%20of%20its%20kind%20in%20the%20state.","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F21%2FCounty_employees_could_carry_in_Polk_0_7431236_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F21%2FCounty_employees_could_carry_in_Polk_577056_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655764200%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3D0QdtanHFnZ35Z_51Y6IXD4PTYpc","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpolk-may-let-some-county-workers-pack-heat"}},"createDate":"Jun 21 2019 06:30PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414056291_414076728_166330",video:"577056",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/County_employees_could_carry_in_Polk_0_7431236_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"People%2520who%2520work%2520at%2520the%2520Polk%2520County%2520Administration%2520Building%2520in%2520Bartow%2520may%2520soon%2520be%2520allowed%2520to%2520carry%2520a%2520gun%2520to%2520work.%2520It%2520seems%2520to%2520be%2520the%2520first%2520move%2520of%2520its%2520kind%2520in%2520the%2520state.",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/21/County_employees_could_carry_in_Polk_577056_1800.mp4?Expires=1655764200&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=0QdtanHFnZ35Z_51Y6IXD4PTYpc",eventLabel:"County%20employees%20could%20carry%20in%20Polk-414076728",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fpolk-may-let-some-county-workers-pack-heat"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By Ken Suarez, FOX 13 News
Posted Jun 21 2019 04:29PM EDT
Video Posted Jun 21 2019 06:30PM EDT
Updated Jun 21 2019 06:35PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - People who work at the Polk County Administration Building in Bartow may soon be allowed to carry a gun to work. It seems to be the first move of its kind in the state.</p><p>Right now, the only person who can carry a gun in the building is the sheriff’s office deputy who patrols it. County Commissioner John Hall says that may not be good enough if an active shooter ever shows up.</p><p>His mind began work overtime when he saw <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/active-shooter-reported-at-virginia-beach-courthouse-multiple-injuries">what happened in Virginia Beach in May</a>. A disgruntled employee opened fire at a municipal building. Twelve people, including the shooter, died. Four others were injured.</p><p>“I was thinking how easy this could happen in Polk County and what we could do to get ahead of the curve to kind of head that off,” said Commissioner Hall.</p><p>Now, Hall wants to launch a Guardian program like the one that was just instituted in schools across the state.</p> <div id='continue-text-414056291' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-414056291' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414056291' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-414056291', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '414056291'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>“John Hall is a visionary. He has seen what’s happened in other places and said, ‘Hey, I want to keep the people safe,’” said Polk Sheriff Grady Judd, who put the Guardian program together.</p><p>Under the Guardian program, people who have concealed weapon permits could volunteer to take part. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Fire empties Hillsborough County gun range</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 02:03PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 03:49PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Firefighters are on the scene of a three-alarm fire at a Hillsborough County shooting range.</p><p>The view from SkyFOX showed few obvious signs of fire at Shoot Straight on U.S. Highway 301, aside from several fire trucks and emergency vehicles.</p><p>A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue spokesman said the fire started in the gun range backstop, and continues to smolder and reignite.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/consumer/pasco-officials-warn-residents-about-letter-requesting-money-for-deed-documents" title="Pasco officials warn residents about letter requesting money for deed documents" data-articleId="413913449" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Letter_looks_like_a_bill__it_s_not_0_7428689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Letter_looks_like_a_bill__it_s_not_0_7428689_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Letter_looks_like_a_bill__it_s_not_0_7428689_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Letter_looks_like_a_bill__it_s_not_0_7428689_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/20/Letter_looks_like_a_bill__it_s_not_0_7428689_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="People living in Pasco County have been getting official-looking solicitation letters in the mail, asking residents to send money for a copy of their property deed. The county says it is not affiliated with the business and the documents it's offerin" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pasco officials warn residents about letter requesting money for deed documents</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 10:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 20 2019 11:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>People living in Pasco County have been getting official-looking solicitation letters in the mail, asking residents to send money for a copy of their property deed. The county says it is not affiliated with the business and the documents it's offering aren't official.</p><p>The letters have been sent by County Records, LLC., and offer to send homeowners a copy of their property deed in exchange for $89.</p><p>The letter says it is not a bill, but several people say it was easy to mistake for one.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/i-4-westbound-crash-plant-city" title="Drivers fail to slow for traffic, causing multi-vehicle crash on I-4" data-articleId="414003774" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-11h53m30s349_1561132499586_7429863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-11h53m30s349_1561132499586_7429863_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-11h53m30s349_1561132499586_7429863_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-11h53m30s349_1561132499586_7429863_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-11h53m30s349_1561132499586_7429863_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Drivers fail to slow for traffic, causing multi-vehicle crash on I-4</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 11:44AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 21 2019 12:47PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two different drivers – one in a pickup truck, one in a dump truck – failed to slow down for traffic on Interstate 4 this morning, causing a multi-vehicle wreck that clogged westbound traffic for over an hour.</p><p>According to the Florida Highway Patrol, it was just before 11 a.m. when a pickup truck driver failed to slow down for congestion along westbound I-4 in Plant City. The truck hit a Ford Mustang, bringing the already-slow traffic to a complete stop.</p><p>That's when a dump truck driver failed to slow down for the stopped traffic and hit a Toyota Corolla, prompting a chain-reaction crash involving five other vehicles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/e-scooter-safety-boundaries-questioned-after-tampa-man-injured-in-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Road_safety_of_e_scooters_questioned_aft_1_7430583_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Road_safety_of_e_scooters_questioned_aft_1_20190621211557"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>E-scooter safety, boundaries questioned after Tampa man injured in crash</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/young-victim-of-targeted-shooting-touched-many-lives"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Support_pours_in_for_family_of_teen_shoo_5_7430989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Support_pours_in_for_family_of_teen_shoo_5_20190621211724"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Young victim of targeted shooting touched many lives</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-may-let-some-county-workers-pack-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-16h55m40s209_1561150585504_7431002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="still-2019-06-21-16h55m40s209_1561150585504.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Polk may let some county workers pack heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weekend-forecast-less-rain-more-heat"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/heat%20index%20062119_1561146083418.jpg_7430548_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Heat index as of Friday afternoon." title="heat index 062119_1561146083418.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weekend forecast: Less rain, more heat</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/young-victim-of-targeted-shooting-touched-many-lives" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Support_pours_in_for_family_of_teen_shoo_5_7430989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Support_pours_in_for_family_of_teen_shoo_5_7430989_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Support_pours_in_for_family_of_teen_shoo_5_7430989_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Support_pours_in_for_family_of_teen_shoo_5_7430989_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/Support_pours_in_for_family_of_teen_shoo_5_7430989_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Young victim of targeted shooting touched many lives</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/polk-may-let-some-county-workers-pack-heat" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-16h55m40s209_1561150585504_7431002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-16h55m40s209_1561150585504_7431002_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-16h55m40s209_1561150585504_7431002_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-16h55m40s209_1561150585504_7431002_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/still-2019-06-21-16h55m40s209_1561150585504_7431002_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Polk may let some county workers pack heat</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/sinkhole-closes-i-75-lanes-near-university-of-florida" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9nPPi7XkAIcq56_1561150098506_7431001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9nPPi7XkAIcq56_1561150098506_7431001_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9nPPi7XkAIcq56_1561150098506_7431001_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9nPPi7XkAIcq56_1561150098506_7431001_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/D9nPPi7XkAIcq56_1561150098506_7431001_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="ACSO&#x20;photo" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Sinkhole closes I-75 lanes near University of Florida</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/4-year-old-boy-kidnapped-by-father-returns-from-lebanon" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/wtvt_DEXTER%20SALAMEY%20HOME_062119_1561148774100.jpg_7430564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/wtvt_DEXTER%20SALAMEY%20HOME_062119_1561148774100.jpg_7430564_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/wtvt_DEXTER%20SALAMEY%20HOME_062119_1561148774100.jpg_7430564_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/wtvt_DEXTER%20SALAMEY%20HOME_062119_1561148774100.jpg_7430564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/wtvt_DEXTER%20SALAMEY%20HOME_062119_1561148774100.jpg_7430564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>4-year-old boy 'kidnapped' by father returns from Lebanon</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/florida-news/police-gainesville-couple-beat-used-stun-gun-on-adopted-kids" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/samuel%20brandi%20hollie%20alachua%20county_1561146375498.jpg_7430719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/samuel%20brandi%20hollie%20alachua%20county_1561146375498.jpg_7430719_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/samuel%20brandi%20hollie%20alachua%20county_1561146375498.jpg_7430719_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/samuel%20brandi%20hollie%20alachua%20county_1561146375498.jpg_7430719_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/06/21/samuel%20brandi%20hollie%20alachua%20county_1561146375498.jpg_7430719_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Alachua&#x20;County&#x20;Jail&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Florida couple beat, used stun gun on adopted kids</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" 