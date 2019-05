- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is offering a free active shooter training session to help prepare citizens for a potentially horrific event.

"We invite citizens to attend a free program presented by highly trained PCSO law enforcement professionals. Learn what the best practices are and how you can make a difference," the invitation from the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said the training is designed and appropriate for churches, businesses, or individuals to help prepare citizens for a possible active assailant event. All sessions are free and are open to the public.

The next scheduled classes are:

Tuesday, May 21, 2019, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

PCSO Sheriff's Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd, Winter Haven

Thursday, June 13, 2019, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

PCSO Sheriff's Operations Center, 1891 Jim Keene Blvd, Winter Haven

Anyone who would like to attend an upcoming event may RSVP by emailing crimeprevention@polksheriff.org with the class you wish to attend, your name, your phone number, and if you have a group, the number of representatives expected to attend.