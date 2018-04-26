< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Pompeo in Tampa discussing growing tensions with Iran Mark Warner (D-VA) on Capitol Hill April 18, 2018 in Washington, DC.&nbsp;(Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
CIA Director Mike Pompeo smiles as he walks to a meeting with Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) on Capitol Hill April 18, 2018 in Washington, DC. By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Jun 18 2019 03:06PM EDT
Updated Jun 18 2019 03:31PM EDT

TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13) - Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo was at MacDill Air Force Base today as he met with General McKenzie and General Clarke. After the meeting, Pompeo made himself available to speak to the press. 

He explained his "purpose coming down here was to make sure the state department and the department of defense are coordinated on a broad range of issues."

One of those issues is the growing tensions with Iran. 

Pompeo made it clear that the administration's goal is, "To continue to work to convince the Islamic Government of Iran that we are serious and to deter aggression in the region."

He also continued to urge the Iranian government to stop moving forward with their nuclear program and many other activities that they have taken part in. "President 