- Police in Tampa hope someone recognized a woman who appears to have stolen a package with a child tagging along.

Surveillance video released September 13 shows the incident which happened September 7.

"Porch pirates are not good role models," the Tampa Police Department wrote under the video on Facebook.

It happened in the 200 block of Audubon Drive.

Police hope someone contacts them if they know the suspect.

Continue reading below

"We would like to explain about consequences to actions," TPD said.