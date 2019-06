- Two people were murdered at a Port St. Lucie apartment and police are searching for a female suspect who, they say, is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The deadly shooting occurred around 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Waterleaf Townhomes Apartments, located at 1920 Southeast Hillmoor Drive. Police said they identified the murder suspect as 28-year-old Alyssa Marie Torres.

It's possible she fled in a silver, 2005 Toyota RAV4, with the Florida tag, KPDT14.

A third victim was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives said the circumstances leading up to the deadly shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5001 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.

