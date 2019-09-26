< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY --> h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox13news.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story430418813" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY"> <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="430418813" data-article-version="1.0">Positive Coaching Alliance works to minimize adult drama in youth sports</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-430418813" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Positive Coaching Alliance works to minimize adult drama in youth sports&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/positive-coaching-alliance-works-to-minimize-adult-drama-in-youth-sports" data-title="Positive Coaching Alliance works to minimize adult drama in youth sports" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/news/local-news/positive-coaching-alliance-works-to-minimize-adult-drama-in-youth-sports" addthis:title="Positive Coaching Alliance works to minimize adult drama in youth sports"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-430418813.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-430418813");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_430418813_430418705_116578"></div> <strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> (FOX 13)</strong> - Videos of parents behaving badly at youth sporting events are almost as plentiful as video of the events themselves, and it's no wonder.</p><p>Surveys have shown parents cause more problems on the field than the players, but some of those actions are usually hurting, rather than helping, their children.</p><p>Michael Wardlow has been both a coach and a parent, sitting in the stands. He said he tries to reinforce good sportsmanship for parents, coaches, and players through workshops with the <a href="https://www.positivecoach.org/">Positive Coaching Alliance</a>.</p><p>"We want your child giving the best effort possible out here and also enjoying, having fun. And when those outbursts happen like that, it takes away from him or her. It takes that attention that needs to be on him and bringing it on you," Wardlow says.</p><p>Negative behavior from parents directly affects children.</p> <div id='continue-text-430418813' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-430418813' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430418813' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-430418813', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '430418813'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"That child basically wants to come out here and build relationships with kids and play the game that they love. If you're taking that away from them, then they're going to stop playing altogether, and we don't want that. You definitely don't want that as a parent," he added.</p><p>West Tampa Little League softball coach Melissa Myers has seen her share of parents behaving badly.</p><p>"We had a couple parents come onto the field and want to fistfight with the coach, so that got a little out of hand," she recalled.</p><p>Myers said kicking a parent out because of their behavior isn't fair to the child.</p><p>West Tampa Little League parents sign a form at the beginning of the season to prevent bad behavior.</p><p>"It tells them, this is the responsibilities of a coach because we're volunteers, this is the responsibility of players, and this is the responsibility of parents," said Myers.</p><p>Both Wardlow and Myers agree that, in the end, the biggest winner in youth sports should be the child's wellbeing.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Local News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401401" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Local News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/juror-asks-to-be-excused-after-emotional-testimony-from-victim-s-mother-in-ritchie-sentencing" title="Juror asks to be excused after emotional testimony from victim's mother in Ritchie sentencing" data-articleId="430437117" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Juror_becomes_emotional_during_victim_st_0_7677467_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Granville Ritchie was found guilty of murdering 9-year-old Felicia Willaims Wednesday. Thursday, during his sentencing, a juror became emotional and asked to be excused after Williams' mother gave her victim statement." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Juror asks to be excused after emotional testimony from victim's mother in Ritchie sentencing</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 08:32PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Felicia Demerson's piercing glare was aimed directly at her 9-year-old daughter's killer, Granville Ritchie in the courtroom Thursday.</p><p>The day before, a jury found Ritchie guilty of killing the little girl and dumping her body over the Courtney Campbell Causeway bridge in 2014. The same jury must now decide whether Ritchie will get life or the death penalty.</p><p>During the first day of Ritchie's sentencing, Demerson read her victim statement to the courtroom. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/oldsmar-bmx-track-still-closed-due-to-safety-concerns" title="Oldsmar BMX track still closed due to safety concerns" data-articleId="430424430" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Safety_problems_cause_Oldsmar_to_close_B_0_7677508_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The BMX track in Oldsmar closed back in April and city officials are still trying to figure out when it might reopen." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Oldsmar BMX track still closed due to safety concerns</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jennifer Holton, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 06:15PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>What was once vibrant is now vacant. Oldsmar's BMX track has been closed for months and city leaders are unclear about when riders will be jumping dirt again.</p><p>"We just received a structural assessment report that basically said we have to renovate the hill structure," said Felicia Donnelly, the city's assistant manager. "We started seeing some shifting of the wall structure, which isn't uncommon here in Florida."</p><p>The track has had structural issues dating back to 2015, so the city hired an engineering firm, which confirmed the worst: It wasn't safe.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/mother-arrested-in-child-s-death-in-hillsborough-county" title="Sheriff: Intoxicated mother carried child into deep waters of Bullfrog Creek, where he drowned" data-articleId="430354806" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mother_accused_in_son_s_drowning_3_7677200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mother_accused_in_son_s_drowning_3_7677200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mother_accused_in_son_s_drowning_3_7677200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mother_accused_in_son_s_drowning_3_7677200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/26/Mother_accused_in_son_s_drowning_3_7677200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="When it happened, the July drowning of a 9-year-old in a creek in Gibsonton seemed to be a horrible accident, but the sheriff's office says the boy was actually on his mother's back in the water and she was under the influence when he went under." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Sheriff: Intoxicated mother carried child into deep waters of Bullfrog Creek, where he drowned</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 07:42AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 26 2019 09:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Nearly two months after the drowning death of 9-year-old Bentley Long, his mother has been accused of carrying him into the deep waters that took his life, the sheriff announced.</p><p>On Thursday morning, 28-year-old Tabatha Long was taken into custody and faces a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child.</p><p>On the last day of July , dive teams with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office responded to Bullfrog Creek in Gibsonton after learning a boy went missing in the murky waters. Later, his body was pulled from the creek.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> 