- Emergency crews have cordoned off a section of St. Pete Beach after an apparent grenade was found outside the Don CeSar Hotel this morning. They now say it was merely an inert device.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to the hotel just after 11:30 after something that appeared to be a grenade was found in bushes on the east side of the hotel property.

Deputies closed Casablanca Avenue and asked tourists to avoid the area.

Two hours later, though, they determined the device was an inert training grenade. It was not immediately clear where it came from.

Continue reading below