(FOX 13)</strong> - Every move has to be just right, so they practice over and over. </p><p>"Once you do it, it's just muscle memory," explained Josh Kim, a member of the MacDill Air Force Base Honor Guard.</p><p>Kim is a 22-year-old airman who wasn't happy when he was first assigned to the guard. "But I've been here for seven months now and I don't want to go back."</p><p>On this day, around 20 members take part in the practice -- marching, turning, manipulating rifles and meticulously folding the American flag. They practice up to four times a day. </p><p>The guard appears at more than 1,000 funerals a year for veterans and active duty military members. They cover the entire western part of Florida; the guard from Patrick Air Force Base covers the eastern part.</p> <div id='continue-text-424149254' class='continue-text hidden'>Continue reading below</div><section id='mobile-inline-banner-424149254' class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div id='_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424149254' class='mod-content ad-300'></div> </section> <script type='text/javascript'> (function($, A){ var self = fox.ads, id = '_101_MOD-AD-WTVT_MOBILE_INLINE_BANNER-424149254', adSlot; var $slot = $('#'+id), $slotWrapper = $slot.parent(), lazyLoadWaiting = false; var onLazyLoad = function(){ if( adSlot ){ var refreshOnResize = true; self.renderLazyAd( adSlot, refreshOnResize ); } else { /* slot hasn't been defined yet */ lazyLoadWaiting = true; } }; $slotWrapper.one(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT, onLazyLoad); /* using event trigger in case an outside script wants to trigger instead */ var triggerLazyLoad = function(){ $slotWrapper.trigger(self.LAZY_LOAD_TRIGGER_EVENT); }; var renderAd = function(){ googletag.cmd.push(function() { window.GPTAds = window.GPTAds || {}; googletag.pubads().enableAsyncRendering(); var windowWidth = document.body.clientWidth, tabletMaxSize = 1024; /* need refine to get by 5 sizes: X-Large Large Medium Small X-Small */ var mapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize( [1280, 650], eval('[]')).addSize( [tabletMaxSize, 300], eval('[]')).addSize( [768, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [641, 300], eval('[300,250]')).addSize( [0, 0], eval('[300,250]')).build(); var isValidSize = function( size ){ return (size !== '[]' && size !== '[0,0]'); }; if(windowWidth < 641) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 768) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < tabletMaxSize) { if( isValidSize('[300,250]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[300,250]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else if(windowWidth < 1280) { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } }else { if( isValidSize('[]') ){ adSlot = googletag.defineSlot('/63790564/wtvt/news/local_news', eval('[]'), id).defineSizeMapping(mapping); } } if(adSlot){ adSlot.addService(googletag.pubads()).setTargeting('pos', 'mobile-inline-banner').setCollapseEmptyDiv(true,true); adSlot.setTargeting('pgtype', 'story'); /* set tag for page level */ adSlot.setTargeting('pgid', '424149254'); window.GPTAds[id] = adSlot; googletag.pubads().disableInitialLoad(); /* add to infiniteStoryRefresh if within an ininite-story-ad-refresh container or if the ad is configured as mwsticky-bottom */ if ( $('.infinite-story-ad-refresh #' + id).length > 0 || $('#' + id).hasClass('ad-mwsticky-bottom')) { fox.ads.infiniteStoryRefresh.push(adSlot); } googletag.pubads().enableSingleRequest(); googletag.enableServices(); googletag.display(id); /* check for lazy-load scroll class */ if( $slotWrapper.hasClass('delay-bg-load') ){ $slotWrapper.one('ep-imgloadgroup-load', triggerLazyLoad); } else { /* class might have been removed already */ triggerLazyLoad(); } } }); }; renderAd(); })( jQuery, AUI() ); </script> <p>"The farthest I've been is Key West," said Kim. </p><p>In all, there are more than 40 members of the guard who are dispatched in contingents, often five to seven members, to staff a funeral. The dry erase board in their headquarters is covered with future engagements. The guard is available seven days a week.</p><p>Kim says he feels the emotion and appreciation from families at the funerals.</p><p>"Once we go back to the van we look at each other and we know that was perfect," he added.</p><p>He says their goal is nothing short of perfection.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var b;window.taboolaFn["showTaboola_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=function(){googletag.cmd.push(function(){window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]++;if(window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]===1){b=c("#common_taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1")}var f=b.clone();var e=f.children("div");var d=[];c.each(e,function(h,j){var i=c(j);if(i.attr("class")=="grid-items"){i.remove()}else{d.push(j)}});if(d.length>0){var More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/School_resource_officer_returns_to_his_r_0_7599100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/School_resource_officer_returns_to_his_r_0_7599100_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/School_resource_officer_returns_to_his_r_0_7599100_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/School_resource_officer_returns_to_his_r_0_7599100_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/School_resource_officer_returns_to_his_r_0_7599100_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="After serving nearly two decades as a detective for the Dade City Police Department, officer Pete Emerson is returning to his old stomping grounds." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dade City detective returns to his roots as school resource officer</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Natalia Verdina, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:48PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 10:21PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>After serving nearly two decades as a detective for the Dade City Police Department, officer Pete Emerson is returning to his old stomping grounds.</p><p>"I knew I was going to come back one day," said Emerson, who is once again Pasco High School's resource officer.</p><p>Emerson served as the school's SRO from 1997 to 2002. He left to explore other opportunities within the field, but 17 years later, decided to go back to where he felt he was most needed.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/citrus-county-sheriff-posts-video-response-to-concerns-about-alleged-school-threats" title="Citrus County sheriff posts video response to concerns about alleged school threats" data-articleId="424247934" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Sheriff%20Prendergast%20Speaks%20About%20Threats%20Against%20Citrus%20County%20Schools_1566002312479.jpg_7599033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Sheriff%20Prendergast%20Speaks%20About%20Threats%20Against%20Citrus%20County%20Schools_1566002312479.jpg_7599033_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Sheriff%20Prendergast%20Speaks%20About%20Threats%20Against%20Citrus%20County%20Schools_1566002312479.jpg_7599033_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Sheriff%20Prendergast%20Speaks%20About%20Threats%20Against%20Citrus%20County%20Schools_1566002312479.jpg_7599033_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Sheriff%20Prendergast%20Speaks%20About%20Threats%20Against%20Citrus%20County%20Schools_1566002312479.jpg_7599033_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Citrus County sheriff posts video response to concerns about alleged school threats</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:35PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 08:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The Citrus County sheriff posted a video Friday evening in an attempt to put the community at ease after it was revealed threats were made by an inmate to "shoot up" Inverness Primary School. </p><p>The verbal threats were made allegedly by 34-year-old Ryan Connell to a psychologist and in front of deputies inside the Citrus County jail. The Citrus County School District alerted the community about the threats in a post on Facebook Thursday. </p><p>Parents who spoke with FOX 13 News Friday were concerned when they learned Connell would not be charged in connection to the alleged threats. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/family-mourns-loving-amazing-baby-killed-in-i-75-crash" title="Family mourns "loving, amazing" baby killed in I-75 crash" data-articleId="424165842" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Parents_of_baby_killed_in_crash___Cheris_2_7598089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Parents_of_baby_killed_in_crash___Cheris_2_7598089_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Parents_of_baby_killed_in_crash___Cheris_2_7598089_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Parents_of_baby_killed_in_crash___Cheris_2_7598089_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Parents_of_baby_killed_in_crash___Cheris_2_7598089_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Families were forced to say goodbye after last week's tragedy on Interstate 75 left two people dead. The multi-car pileup took hours to clear, but for the families, the pain has yet to subside." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Family mourns "loving, amazing" baby killed in I-75 crash</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Elizabeth Fry, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 02:16PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 16 2019 05:44PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Families were forced to say goodbye after last week's tragedy on Interstate 75 left two people dead. The multi-car pileup took hours to clear, but for the families, the pain has yet to subside.</p><p>One of the victims was 2-month-old Asher Gaspard. His parents' heartbreak so palpable, it can't be put into words. </p><p>"There's a lot of hurt and lot of pain. Definitely just a sense of, just, I don't know," said Reginald Gaspard, Asher's father. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div Featured Videos class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Toddler temporarily paralyzed by rare disorder during vacation in Clearwater Beach</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dog-rescued-from-i-275-getting-second-chance-at-life"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/rescued%20pooch%206_1566009047864.jpg_7599145_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="rescued pooch 6_1566009047864.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dog rescued from I-275 getting second chance at life</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/dade-city-detective-returns-to-his-roots-as-school-resource-officer"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/Dade%20City%20SRO_1566008492269.jpg_7599132_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Dade City SRO_1566008492269.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Dade City detective returns to his roots as school resource officer</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/st-pete-firefighter-suing-city-after-being-denied-cancer-benefits"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/16/St__Pete_firefighter_denied_cancer_benef_2_7598427_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="St__Pete_firefighter_denied_cancer_benef_2_20190816221304"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>St. Pete firefighter suing city after being denied cancer benefits</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> 